Highland Perthshire roads closed after crash

Two roads in Highland Perthshire are closed after a crash.

The A822 and A826 are shut near Milton, south-west of Dunkeld, according to Perth and Kinross Council.

A post from the local authority said: “It is estimated that the closure will remain for approximately four hours before the roads are cleared.”

It has not been confirmed how many vehicles are involved.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

