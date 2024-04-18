Bid to change Dunfermline street names that are putting off house-buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Bid to change Dunfermline street names that are putting off house-buyers

Housebuilder Lochay Homes says people who have reserved plots in their new development are "greatly concerned" about the names.

By Claire Warrender
How the new Dunfermline houses will look.
How the new Dunfermline houses will look.

A housebuilder wants to change two “outdated” street names in Dunfermline, claiming they are putting off potential customers.

Edinburgh-based Lochay Homes says the names Euphemia Street and Wyse Witches Way are not reflective of a modern, high quality development.

Lochay Homes has been granted planning permission to build 59 houses to the north of Kent Street in Dunfermline.

And people who have reserved plots at the new Lochside Park site describe them as outdated and abstract.

The company said house-buyers had in effect said they were “not a street name they would choose to live in”.

Euphemia Street was named in honour of late local resident Euphemia Sutherland, who worked in mining in Townhill.

And Wyse Witches Way recognises women accused of witchcraft and described as “wyse women of their villages, the healers of the sick and laying out the dead”.

The street names were chosen by Dunfermline councillors in 2018 after a different developer was granted planning permission for the site north of Kent Street.

Names are a ‘disincentive’ to customers

However, Lochay Homes has now taken over the development, with the first houses due for completion this summer.

And in a letter to Fife Council, they say people who reserved plots are greatly concerned.

They go on: “We are very much of the belief that the current street names are simply not reflective of the modern, high quality development we are looking to deliver.

“It is too early to say whether all/any of these potential sales will proceed.

“But it is abundantly clear the chosen names represent a disincentive to parties looking for a new home in this area.

“That is not a position we, as the party investing many millions into the site, and delivering a range of employment, should be placed in.”

Decision due on new Dunfermline street names

Townhill Community Council supports the re-naming of the streets.

And councillors will be asked to decide on the matter when they meet next week.

Councillors will make a decision on the Dunfermline street names next week.
Councillors will make a decision on the Dunfermline street names next week.

The three ward members were asked for their opinion but did not reach a consensus.

One disagreed that re-naming was necessary but the other two agreed.

The case will therefore be decided by Dunfermline area committee on Tuesday.

And if they agree, two new street names will be chosen following a consultation.

Lochay Homes has planning permission for 59 houses, on condition it stumps up £365,000 to address school capacity issues.

More from Fife

Ewan Brown of Truth in Leven, has been "blown away" by demand
Leven nightclub owner 'blown away' by demand for over 30s daytime clubbing event
Wood sped through 20mph streets and straight through a Give Way sign. Image: Shutterstock.
Banned driver branded 'moronic' for triple speed limit police chase in Fife
Brooklyn Houston and Bryony Lyons. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Fife teenagers may have travelled to Dundee
The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Intoxicated thug stomped on stranger's head in Cowdenbeath after being told to 'shut his…
Storm damage at St Andrews Harbour.
St Andrews Community Trust donates £10,000 to help repair storm-damaged harbour
Lindores owner Anna Black, centre, with BBC judges Fiona Campbell and Masood Khodadadi.
Inside Fife rural retreat that won food prize on BBC series Scotland’s Greatest Escape
New seating area, the West Deck unveiled at Old Course Hotel St Andrews
Old Course Hotel unveils 'amazing' outdoor seating area featuring pods and 'cosy blankets'
The first passenger train in more than 50 years leaves Leven railway station
New Levenmouth rail services will mean timetable changes across Fife from June
Northern Lights over Perth
Pictures as Northern Lights spotted across Tayside and Fife
Three appliances were called to the scene of the Pratt Street fire in Kirkcaldy
Three crews tackle house fire near Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy

Conversation