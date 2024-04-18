Bid to change Dunfermline street names that are putting off house-buyers

A housebuilder wants to change two “outdated” street names in Dunfermline, claiming they are putting off potential customers.

Edinburgh-based Lochay Homes says the names Euphemia Street and Wyse Witches Way are not reflective of a modern, high quality development.

And people who have reserved plots at the new Lochside Park site describe them as outdated and abstract.

The company said house-buyers had in effect said they were “not a street name they would choose to live in”.

Euphemia Street was named in honour of late local resident Euphemia Sutherland, who worked in mining in Townhill.

And Wyse Witches Way recognises women accused of witchcraft and described as “wyse women of their villages, the healers of the sick and laying out the dead”.

The street names were chosen by Dunfermline councillors in 2018 after a different developer was granted planning permission for the site north of Kent Street.

Names are a ‘disincentive’ to customers

However, Lochay Homes has now taken over the development, with the first houses due for completion this summer.

And in a letter to Fife Council, they say people who reserved plots are greatly concerned.

They go on: “We are very much of the belief that the current street names are simply not reflective of the modern, high quality development we are looking to deliver.

“It is too early to say whether all/any of these potential sales will proceed.

“But it is abundantly clear the chosen names represent a disincentive to parties looking for a new home in this area.

“That is not a position we, as the party investing many millions into the site, and delivering a range of employment, should be placed in.”

Decision due on new Dunfermline street names

Townhill Community Council supports the re-naming of the streets.

And councillors will be asked to decide on the matter when they meet next week.

The three ward members were asked for their opinion but did not reach a consensus.

One disagreed that re-naming was necessary but the other two agreed.

The case will therefore be decided by Dunfermline area committee on Tuesday.

And if they agree, two new street names will be chosen following a consultation.

Lochay Homes has planning permission for 59 houses, on condition it stumps up £365,000 to address school capacity issues.