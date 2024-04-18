10 nominations for The Courier at Scottish Press Awards as coverage of Eljamel scandal recognised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 nominations for The Courier at Scottish Press Awards as coverage of Eljamel scandal recognised

The Courier stood side by side victims of rogue neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel during campaign for public inquiry.

By The Courier
Eljamel campaigners outside Holyrood in 2023. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
Eljamel campaigners outside Holyrood in 2023. Image: Duncan McGlynn.

The Courier has landed 10 nominations at this year’s Scottish Press Awards – including four for our coverage of the Sam Eljamel scandal.

Disgraced NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel harmed hundreds of patients in our communities between 1995 and 2013.

We stood side by side the victims of the rogue neurosurgeon – who has fled to his native Libya – during their successful fight for a public inquiry and refused to let the authorities off the hook.

Justin Bowie’s exclusive stories on the issue have earned our politics correspondent a nomination for regional journalist of the year, while our Eljamel reporting has also led to campaign of the year, journalism team of the year and front page of the year nods.

The Courier’s Eljamel front page on Friday September 8.
Members of a Coastguard Rescue Team in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan.

The Courier’s news coverage of last October’s Storm Babet, which devastated the town of Brechin and several other of our local areas, is up for best coverage of a live event.

Gayle Ritchie and Alasdair Clark are nominated for feature writer of the year and regional journalist of the year respectively, while The Stooshie – brought to you by DC Thomson’s politics team – is in contention for podcast of the year.

School bullying coverage

Meanwhile, our education correspondent Cheryl Peebles is nominated in the specialist reporter of the year category.

She is recognised for three exclusive reports on school bullying, including an interview with the family at the centre of a Fife classroom assault video that shocked the nation.

Cheryl also told the story Kaylynn Donald, a brave Bell Baxter High School pupil attacked on a school bus the day after learning her grandfather had died.

Waid Academy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Courier data journalist Ema Sabljak is also on the shortlist after earning a young journalist of the year nomination.

Ema’s entries include her deep dive into the fortunes of Perth city centre and an investigation revealing dementia deaths in Dundee and Fife have more than tripled from 2000 to 2022.

Her recognition comes just days after DC Thomson’s data team bagged a WAN-IFRA Europe award for best data visualisation thanks to their health of our high streets project.

‘Our mission’

David Clegg, Editor of The Courier, said: “I am absolutely delighted to see the hard work, talent and dedication of our news and features teams acknowledged in these awards.

“It is particularly gratifying to see recognition of our investigative journalism into the scandal surrounding NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel. Our team’s unwavering commitment to shedding light on the trauma endured by his patients led to a successful campaign for a public inquiry.

“These nominations across various categories serve as a validation of our efforts to hold accountable those responsible and seek justice for the affected individuals.

“We are delighted to have our work acknowledged in this manner and will continue our mission to produce high quality journalism that serves and celebrates our local communities.”

