Professor Bernard King: Tribute to former Abertay principal and vice-chancellor

Tributes have been paid to former Abertay University principal and vice-chancellor Professor Bernard King, who has died aged 77.

Professor King was the university’s first principal, joining when the organisation was still the Dundee Institute of Technology from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

He had previously been academic and researcher at the University of Aston in Birmingham.

During his time at Abertay, Professor King was a driving force behind the successful bid to gain university status in 1992.

Between 1994 and 2004 he led a wider shift in course provision, moving away from traditional engineering towards disciplines such as computing, technology, social sciences, sport and forensics.

Under Professor King’s leadership, the institution launched the world’s first video games degree in 1997.

Library named in his honour

The Abertay campus was also expanded significantly under his direction, including the award-winning design and build of the Bernard King Library – which was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in June 1998.

As convener of Universities Scotland from 2010 to 2012, Professor King worked with a range of organisations with the aim of advancing higher education, including many government taskforce and advisory groups.

He also served as a trustee of Tayside Primary Healthcare Trust, was a member of the board of directors of Scottish Enterprise in Tayside, and was chairman of the board of governors of the Scottish Crop Research Institute (now James Hutton Institute).

Professor King retired from the university in 2011 and, writing in a book to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Abertay, he praised the “unstinting support and encouragement” of his colleagues during his time there.

Professor King death ‘sad loss to university’

Paying tribute, Abertay University said: “Professor King’s death marks a loss to the university and will be keenly felt by all those who engaged with him at Abertay, across the higher education sector and in civic life.

“The thoughts of the university community are with his family, friends and loved ones at this sad time.”

A spokesperson for Universities Scotland added: We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Professor Bernard King.

“Professor King had a huge passion for Abertay University and was immensely proud of his students, graduates, staff and the positive impact the institution has on the city and beyond.

“He was an enthusiast for the transformative power of higher education in general and this led to his tenure as Convener of Universities Scotland, where he was very generous with his time for the wider benefit of the sector.”