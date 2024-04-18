Professor Bernard King: Tribute to former Abertay principal and vice-chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Professor Bernard King: Tribute to former Abertay principal and vice-chancellor

Professor King was the university's first principal, joining when the organisation was still the Dundee Institute of Technology.

By Laura Devlin
Professor Bernard King, who had died aged 77. Image: Abertay University.
Professor Bernard King, who had died aged 77. Image: Abertay University.

Tributes have been paid to former Abertay University principal and vice-chancellor Professor Bernard King, who has died aged 77.

Professor King was the university’s first principal, joining when the organisation was still the Dundee Institute of Technology from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

He had previously been academic and researcher at the University of Aston in Birmingham.

During his time at Abertay, Professor King was a driving force behind the successful bid to gain university status in 1992.

Between 1994 and 2004 he led a wider shift in course provision, moving away from traditional engineering towards disciplines such as computing, technology, social sciences, sport and forensics.

Under Professor King’s leadership, the institution launched the world’s first video games degree in 1997.

Library named in his honour

The Abertay campus was also expanded significantly under his direction, including the award-winning design and build of the Bernard King Library – which was opened by Queen Elizabeth II in June 1998.

The Queen with teaching assistance Elizabeth Gibb at the University of Abertay library. Looking on is principal Professor Bernard King (left). Image: DC Thomson.

As convener of Universities Scotland from 2010 to 2012, Professor King worked with a range of organisations with the aim of advancing higher education, including many government taskforce and advisory groups.

He also served as a trustee of Tayside Primary Healthcare Trust, was a member of the board of directors of Scottish Enterprise in Tayside, and was chairman of the board of governors of the Scottish Crop Research Institute (now James Hutton Institute).

Professor King retired from the university in 2011 and, writing in a book to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Abertay, he praised the “unstinting support and encouragement” of his colleagues during his time there.

Professor King death ‘sad loss to university’

Paying tribute, Abertay University said: “Professor King’s death marks a loss to the university and will be keenly felt by all those who engaged with him at Abertay, across the higher education sector and in civic life.

“The thoughts of the university community are with his family, friends and loved ones at this sad time.”

A spokesperson for Universities Scotland added: We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Professor Bernard King.

“Professor King had a huge passion for Abertay University and was immensely proud of his students, graduates, staff and the positive impact the institution has on the city and beyond.

“He was an enthusiast for the transformative power of higher education in general and this led to his tenure as Convener of Universities Scotland, where he was very generous with his time for the wider benefit of the sector.”

More from Dundee

Professor Bernard King, who had died aged 77. Image: Abertay University.
10 nominations for The Courier at Scottish Press Awards as coverage of Eljamel scandal…
Professor Bernard King, who had died aged 77. Image: Abertay University.
Patient health fears over 'months' of heating failures at Dundee hospital
Professor Bernard King, who had died aged 77. Image: Abertay University.
Dundee plumber put girlfriend in chokehold and attacked her parents at Perthshire home
Jojo's Nursery in Dundee closes after 8 years
JoJo's Nursery in Dundee closes suddenly after 8 years
Professor Bernard King, who had died aged 77. Image: Abertay University.
Police and firefighters attend 'concern for person' incident outside Dundee Olympia
The exterior of The Olympia Swimming Pool.
Dundee Olympia probe takes step forward as councillors asked to support independent investigation
3
Bozena Kopaczka outside the court
Driving ban for Dundee gran who reversed into elderly couple and crashed into Blairgowrie…
Professor Bernard King, who had died aged 77. Image: Abertay University.
VIDEO: Vigilante pair face jail for Dundee paedophile protest turned violent 'circus'
Missing person Jamie Maloney.
Concern for welfare of missing man, 36, last seen in Dundee
Golfer Mark Campbell and vandalism from bikers at Dundee's Caird Park Golf Course.
Youths on electric motorbikes 'wrecking' Dundee's Caird Park Golf Course
6

Conversation