PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United on the brink while Dundee dream of Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United on the brink while Dundee dream of Europe

The latest episode of award-winning - and second-time nominated - podcast Twa Teams, One Street is out now and available to listen.

Twa Teams, One Street logo
Twa Teams, One Street - the only podcast as obsessed by Dundee and Dundee United as you are!
By George Cran

It’s all positive on Twa Teams, One Street this week.

The party is ready to start at Dundee United with the Championship title within their grasp.

The party has already started for Dundee after they sealed a top-six finish and then gave Rangers a bloody nose on Wednesday.

And it could be party time for us on Twa Teams, One Street too!

The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran.

We have been nominated for Best Sport Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards.

That puts us in competition with Sky Sports (twice), the Chronicle in Newcastle and an Aston Villa fan show.

We already have a Publisher Podcast Award to our name – we won Best Community Podcast back in 2021.

We give that a plug this week but there’s much more Dundee and Dundee United talking points – the Dens pitch, Sky gripes and what lays in wait for the Tangerines in the summer ahead.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube as well.

Or, better yet, listen here:

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty and star man Luke McCowan celebrate sealing a top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee duo Tony Docherty and Luke McCowan hailed as potential manager and team of…
Dundee held Rangers at Dens Park as they head into the final five fixtures with confidence. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points as Rangers display boosts Dee hopes of European football
Dundee boss Tony Docherty encourages his side against Rangers. Image: SNS
Dundee display against Rangers shows they belong in top six says Tony Docherty as…
11
Dundee's Lyall Cameron has a chance versus Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee 0-0 Rangers: Player ratings and star man as Dee dent Gers title hopes
11
Dundee manager Tony Docherty celebrates in front of travelling fans at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Tony Docherty can't be faulted but the job of shedding Dundee 'yo-yo'…
Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: SNS
No pressure on Dundee insists Curtis Main as Dark Blues target Euro adventure
3
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty slams 'inaccurate and unfair' comments about Dundee player budget
3
Dundee FC managing director John Nelms and owner Tim Keyes.
‘My grandfather was Dundee FC Scottish Cup hero…incompetence of owners is choking life out…
19
Dundee's Ricki Lamie and Tony Docherty are preparing for the visit of Rangers. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: 'Dundee disrupted by call-offs too' - Tony Docherty and Ricki Lamie have say…
Dundee players celebrate in front of fans at full-time. Image: SNS
Dundee post-split fixtures IN FULL as Celtic visit Dens Park in top-6 curtain-raiser

Conversation