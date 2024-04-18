Dundee FC PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United on the brink while Dundee dream of Europe The latest episode of award-winning - and second-time nominated - podcast Twa Teams, One Street is out now and available to listen. Twa Teams, One Street - the only podcast as obsessed by Dundee and Dundee United as you are! By George Cran April 18 2024, 2:38pm April 18 2024, 2:38pm Share PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United on the brink while Dundee dream of Europe Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-fc/4953526/podcast-twa-teams-one-street-dundee-united-brink-dundee-europe/ Copy Link 0 comment It’s all positive on Twa Teams, One Street this week. The party is ready to start at Dundee United with the Championship title within their grasp. The party has already started for Dundee after they sealed a top-six finish and then gave Rangers a bloody nose on Wednesday. And it could be party time for us on Twa Teams, One Street too! The Twa Teams, One Street gang – from left, Graeme Finnan, Tom Duthie, Alan Temple and George Cran. We have been nominated for Best Sport Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards. That puts us in competition with Sky Sports (twice), the Chronicle in Newcastle and an Aston Villa fan show. We already have a Publisher Podcast Award to our name – we won Best Community Podcast back in 2021. We give that a plug this week but there’s much more Dundee and Dundee United talking points – the Dens pitch, Sky gripes and what lays in wait for the Tangerines in the summer ahead. The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube as well. Or, better yet, listen here:
