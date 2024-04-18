PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Dundee United on the brink while Dundee dream of Europe

It’s all positive on Twa Teams, One Street this week.

The party is ready to start at Dundee United with the Championship title within their grasp.

The party has already started for Dundee after they sealed a top-six finish and then gave Rangers a bloody nose on Wednesday.

And it could be party time for us on Twa Teams, One Street too!

We have been nominated for Best Sport Podcast at the Publisher Podcast Awards.

That puts us in competition with Sky Sports (twice), the Chronicle in Newcastle and an Aston Villa fan show.

We already have a Publisher Podcast Award to our name – we won Best Community Podcast back in 2021.

We give that a plug this week but there’s much more Dundee and Dundee United talking points – the Dens pitch, Sky gripes and what lays in wait for the Tangerines in the summer ahead.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers and we’re on YouTube as well.

Or, better yet, listen here: