New £4.5m Dundee Ford dealership on track to open this summer

The showroom, which will also sell used and commercial vehicles, is expected to create 25 jobs.

By Rob McLaren
How the new Dundee Ford Centre dealership at Baird Avenue could look. Image: Your Ford Centre.
A new Dundee Ford car dealership, which will create 25 jobs, will open this summer.

The shell of the purpose-built showroom is now in place on Baird Avenue.

Jobs are being advertised for the newest city showroom, which has set an opening date of July 1.

The development is taking place at the site of the former Tesco depot off the Kingsway, which was demolished in 2019.

Your Ford Centre is behind the plans, a family-owned group who already represent Ford in Cupar, Kirkcaldy, Dalkeith and Peebles.

The development is costing £4.5 million. As well as new Ford vehicles it will also sell more than 100 used car and commercial vehicles.

The site will also contain a six-bay workshop and MOT centre.

Prime location for new Dundee Ford dealership

Your Ford Centre director Ben Short said the new showroom was an “exciting” time for the business.

He said: “We are delighted to have been selected as Ford’s preferred partner for the Dundee area.

“It’s an exciting time for us, but also for the people of Dundee and the surrounding areas.

The new Ford dealership is currently under construction in Baird Avenue, Dundee. Image: Your Ford Centre

“The site is in a prime location and, once completed, will deliver a fantastic facility for the community.

“The showroom is easy to get to and will offer new and used cars and used commercial vehicles.”

As part of the investment in Dundee, Your Ford Centre is keen to support community projects. This could take the form of sponsoring local football teams or other clubs.

Mr Short added: “As a family run business we are very community focused. We would love to speak to local grassroots clubs and teams to see if we can support them in any way. People should email us on marketing@yourfordcentre.co.uk.”

Changes in motoring landscape of Dundee

There have been a host of changes in the past year to the dealership landscape in Dundee.

Last July, John Clark Motor Group opened at new MG car showroom on Myrekirk Road.

In August, Peter Vardy closed its £7m dealership in Broomhill Road, blaming a lack of supply of used cars. John Clark Motor Group subsequently confirmed it had bought the site.

The new Dundee Ford dealership will open in July and create 25 jobs. Image: Your Ford Centre

In September, Dundee and Perth dealership Struans confirmed it had lost its partnership with Toyota after almost four decades.

Then, in December, Arnold Clark closed its premises on East Dock Street in Dundee after being there for 27 years.

At the start of this year a £10m Barnetts Lexus and Toyota showroom in Dunsinane Avenue opened – a month later than planned after difficulties in obtaining a safety certificate from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

