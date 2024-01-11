Delayed £10m Dundee car dealership finally opens with ‘bizarre conditions’

A £10 million Dundee car dealership, which is creating more than 60 jobs, has finally opened with “bizarre” conditions after a 41-day delay.

The Barnetts Lexus and Toyota showroom in Dunsinane Avenue was meant to open on December 1 last year.

It is the city’s only Toyota dealership in Dundee after the car firm ended a near-four decade relationship with Struans last year.

Opening of the location was delayed after failing to obtain a safety certificate from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) over a dispute around a fireproof ceiling.

Dundee City Council also refused to give a temporary occupation certificate or used car licence until the issue was resolved.

Eastern Western Motor Group, which owns Barnetts, said the delay was costing around £20,000 a day.

Cars were moved off-site and staff relocated elsewhere in the business.

He claimed council stalling had “wiped out” a month’s worth of profit.

Bizarre stipulations

The Barnetts Lexus and Toyota showrooms finally opened this week following a 41 day delay, managing director Keith Duncan said.

He claims difficulties obtaining a sign-off on the £10 million development — at the site of the former Levis factory — resulted in December’s profit for Eastern Western Motor Group being swallowed up.

Mr Duncan said they have had to adopt some “bizarre” stipulations to satisfy council conditions, including removing doors from offices and the taping up of glass walls.

“After a 41-day delay, we were able to open on Wednesday, having been issued a temporary occupation certificate,” he said.

“We have some bizarre conditions such as remove the doors from some glass offices and tape up our glass walled offices on our mezzanine floor, our meeting room, general manager and accountant’s office (which have the doors off in any event).

“The costs associated with the delay wiped out our entire company’s (across Scotland) December profitability. It has had a serious impact.

“So Barnetts Toyota, Lexus Dundee and Car Deal Warehouse Dundee all now open for business.”

Dundee car dealership delays

We previously reported the showroom was set to open last year.

Mr Duncan initially praised “pragmatic Dundee City Council after giving permission for the development, which was zoned as commercial land.

A Perth development at a former Arnold Clark dealership has also opened.

The Edinburgh-based company operates Barnetts Motor Group on Riverside Drive and owns Fife Motor Village in Halbeath.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.