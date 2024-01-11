Delayed £10m Dundee car dealership finally opens with ‘bizarre conditions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Delayed £10m Dundee car dealership finally opens with ‘bizarre conditions’

The £10 million Barnetts Lexus and Toyota dealership was due to open on December 1 - but was unable to get permission from the local authority.

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
One of the new dealerships, which has opened on Dunsinane Avenue. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
One of the new dealerships, which has opened on Dunsinane Avenue. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A £10 million Dundee car dealership, which is creating more than 60 jobs, has finally opened with “bizarre” conditions after a 41-day delay.

The Barnetts Lexus and Toyota showroom in Dunsinane Avenue was meant to open on December 1 last year.

It is the city’s only Toyota dealership in Dundee after the car firm ended a near-four decade relationship with Struans last year.

Opening of the location was delayed after failing to obtain a safety certificate from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) over a dispute around a fireproof ceiling.

Dundee City Council also refused to give a temporary occupation certificate or used car licence until the issue was resolved.

Eastern Western Motor Group, which owns Barnetts, said the delay was costing around £20,000 a day.

Cars were moved off-site and staff relocated elsewhere in the business.

He claimed council stalling had “wiped out” a month’s worth of profit.

Bizarre stipulations

The Barnetts Lexus and Toyota showrooms finally opened this week following a 41 day delay, managing director Keith Duncan said.

He claims difficulties obtaining a sign-off on the £10 million development — at the site of the former Levis factory — resulted in December’s profit for Eastern Western Motor Group being swallowed up.

Keith Duncan
Dundee-born Keith Duncan, managing director of Eastern Western Motor Group.

Mr Duncan said they have had to adopt some “bizarre” stipulations to satisfy council conditions, including removing doors from offices and the taping up of glass walls.

“After a 41-day delay, we were able to open on Wednesday, having been issued a temporary occupation certificate,” he said.

“We have some bizarre conditions such as remove the doors from some glass offices and tape up our glass walled offices on our mezzanine floor, our meeting room, general manager and accountant’s office (which have the doors off in any event).

The car dealership as it was being built for Eastern Western on the site of the former Levi’s factory.

“The costs associated with the delay wiped out our entire company’s (across Scotland) December profitability. It has had a serious impact.

“So Barnetts Toyota, Lexus Dundee and Car Deal Warehouse Dundee all now open for business.”

Dundee car dealership delays

We previously reported the showroom was set to open last year.

Mr Duncan initially praised “pragmatic Dundee City Council after giving permission for the development, which was zoned as commercial land.

Inside the £10m showroom. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A Perth development at a former Arnold Clark dealership has also opened.

The Edinburgh-based company  operates Barnetts Motor Group on Riverside Drive and owns Fife Motor Village in Halbeath.

Dundee City Council has been approached for comment.

