Humza Yousaf says Scotland will replicate ban on XL Bully dogs

A ban on XL Bully dogs introduced in England and Wales will be replicated in Scotland, First Minister Humza Yousaf has announced.

Mr Yousaf previously said he did not think there was a need for a ban due to the existing dog control regimes already in force.

But on Thursday he told MSPs the government would now replicate the ban introduced by the Westminster government.

He said the decision came in response to the number of people from England and Wales bringing their dogs to Scotland following the ban south of the border.

One woman proposed a sanctuary for the dogs near Dundee, prompting fierce criticism.

Responding to a question from Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie, he said: “What has become clear, I’m afraid in the last few weeks, is we have seen a flow of XL bully dogs coming to Scotland.

“We will, in essence, replicate the legislation that is in England and Wales here in Scotland because ultimately, although we do have a very good system of dog control notice schemes, and we do take the approach of deed not breed, we have to respond to the situation as it currently stands and therefore we will do what we need to do to ensure public safety.”

Ban timeline still to be revealed

Further details on the ban and timings for its implementation are expected to be revealed next week.

The ban in England and Wales, which will make it a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption, comes into force on February 1.

Owners will only be able to obtain a certificate of exemption if their dog has been neutered.

From December 31 it has been illegal to breed, sell or give away an XL Bully, and in public the dogs must be muzzled and kept on a lead.