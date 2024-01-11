Proposed XL Bully sanctuary location near Dundee revealed – but campaigner ‘having second thoughts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proposed XL Bully sanctuary location near Dundee revealed – but campaigner ‘having second thoughts’

Kerryanne Shaw is said to be reconsidering the idea.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Dog campaigner Kerryanne Shaw on a march.
Kerryanne Shaw is said to be reconsidering her plan for an XL Bully sanctuary in Angus. Image: Kerryanne Shaw

The location of a proposed sanctuary for XL Bully dogs near Dundee has been revealed – but the campaigner behind it is reportedly having second thoughts.

Kerryanne Shaw previously told The Courier that she was in discussions with council licensing officers to establish a rescue centre in the Dundee area.

It came after restrictions on the breed came into force in England and Wales on December 31.

The 38-year-old refused to reveal the sanctuary’s location at the time, claiming she had faced “hatred and campaigning from trolls” over her proposals

Now it has been confirmed that she plans to move the dogs into Happas Canine Centre on Happas Road, near Inverarity in the Angus countryside.

However, she is reportedly reconsidering the idea due to public criticism of the plan.

XL Bully sanctuary has ‘fallen by the wayside’

Kerryanne has raised £20,000 to open up an XL Bully sanctuary.

But she told STV that those plans have “fallen to the wayside due to the amount of harassment and vitriol” she has received.

She added: “We are still working towards it but we are not feeling positive regarding setting up the rescue centre due to the amount of trolling.

“If we don’t open the centre our goal will be to help the disadvantaged families that want to keep their dogs but can’t afford the exemption process or the neutering of those dogs.”

Kerryanne says she is “not positive” about setting up the XL Bully rescue centre. Image: Kerryanne Shaw

The news comes amid speculation that the Scottish Government may follow Westminster’s XL Bully ban.

Breeding, selling and advertising XL Bullies is now illegal south of the border.

Existing owners in England can apply for an exemption but must have insurance and ensure the dog is microchipped and neutered.

The dogs must also be muzzled and kept on a lead in public.

A Holyrood spokesperson said on Wednesday night: “Ministers are urgently reviewing the policy on XL bully dogs and public safety will be paramount in our deliberations.”

Happas Kennels owner would be landlord

Happas Kennels is currently being investigated by Angus Council after concerns about the living conditions of dogs were raised on social media.

Officials from the council and the Scottish SPCA have inspected the premises between Forfar and Tealing in recent weeks – though the latter has concluded its probe into the site.

Jeremy Barron, who owns the business, insists dogs are being treated well on the premises.

He also confirmed that he will have no involvement if Kerryanne’s XL Bully rescue centre plan comes to fruition.

Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.
Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus. Image: Google Street View

He told The Courier on Thursday: “Kerryanne is interested in the property to rent if she can get the licences.

“I have nothing to do with it. It is just a simple landlord-tenant situation.”

Kerryanne previously told The Courier that the proposed rescue centre would “become a sanctuary” if the Scottish Government opted to ban XL Bullies.

“We are in the process of speaking to the council about licencing so we are not looking to move in any dogs at the moment,” she added.

“We have had so much trouble from people campaigning against the dogs coming into Scotland.

Public support amid threat of Holyrood breed ban

“We have had a lot of trolling but it has been heart-warming to see how much support we have had too.

“The majority are completely against the ban and do understand it is about how you bring them up and how you deal with them if they do develop behavioural issues.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We do not comment on contact made with us by individual members of the public.

“Should anyone approach us with regards to a rehoming licence, they would be directed to the relevant guidance that is available on our website.”

The Courier has contacted Kerryanne for an update on her proposals.

