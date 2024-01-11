Proposed XL Bully sanctuary location near Dundee revealed – but campaigner ‘having second thoughts’

The location of a proposed sanctuary for XL Bully dogs near Dundee has been revealed – but the campaigner behind it is reportedly having second thoughts.

Kerryanne Shaw previously told The Courier that she was in discussions with council licensing officers to establish a rescue centre in the Dundee area.

It came after restrictions on the breed came into force in England and Wales on December 31.

The 38-year-old refused to reveal the sanctuary’s location at the time, claiming she had faced “hatred and campaigning from trolls” over her proposals

Now it has been confirmed that she plans to move the dogs into Happas Canine Centre on Happas Road, near Inverarity in the Angus countryside.

However, she is reportedly reconsidering the idea due to public criticism of the plan.

XL Bully sanctuary has ‘fallen by the wayside’

Kerryanne has raised £20,000 to open up an XL Bully sanctuary.

But she told STV that those plans have “fallen to the wayside due to the amount of harassment and vitriol” she has received.

She added: “We are still working towards it but we are not feeling positive regarding setting up the rescue centre due to the amount of trolling.

“If we don’t open the centre our goal will be to help the disadvantaged families that want to keep their dogs but can’t afford the exemption process or the neutering of those dogs.”

The news comes amid speculation that the Scottish Government may follow Westminster’s XL Bully ban.

Breeding, selling and advertising XL Bullies is now illegal south of the border.

Existing owners in England can apply for an exemption but must have insurance and ensure the dog is microchipped and neutered.

The dogs must also be muzzled and kept on a lead in public.

A Holyrood spokesperson said on Wednesday night: “Ministers are urgently reviewing the policy on XL bully dogs and public safety will be paramount in our deliberations.”

Happas Kennels owner would be landlord

Happas Kennels is currently being investigated by Angus Council after concerns about the living conditions of dogs were raised on social media.

Officials from the council and the Scottish SPCA have inspected the premises between Forfar and Tealing in recent weeks – though the latter has concluded its probe into the site.

Jeremy Barron, who owns the business, insists dogs are being treated well on the premises.

He also confirmed that he will have no involvement if Kerryanne’s XL Bully rescue centre plan comes to fruition.

He told The Courier on Thursday: “Kerryanne is interested in the property to rent if she can get the licences.

“I have nothing to do with it. It is just a simple landlord-tenant situation.”

Kerryanne previously told The Courier that the proposed rescue centre would “become a sanctuary” if the Scottish Government opted to ban XL Bullies.

“We are in the process of speaking to the council about licencing so we are not looking to move in any dogs at the moment,” she added.

“We have had so much trouble from people campaigning against the dogs coming into Scotland.

Public support amid threat of Holyrood breed ban

“We have had a lot of trolling but it has been heart-warming to see how much support we have had too.

“The majority are completely against the ban and do understand it is about how you bring them up and how you deal with them if they do develop behavioural issues.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We do not comment on contact made with us by individual members of the public.

“Should anyone approach us with regards to a rehoming licence, they would be directed to the relevant guidance that is available on our website.”

The Courier has contacted Kerryanne for an update on her proposals.

