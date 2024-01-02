XL Bully sanctuary near Dundee planned by dog campaigner

A campaigner plans to set up a sanctuary for XL Bully dogs in the Dundee area.

Kerryanne Shaw says she is in discussions with council licensing officers to establish a rescue centre in the City of Discovery.

It comes after restrictions on the breed came into force in England and Wales on December 31.

The 38-year-old refused to reveal the sanctuary’s location, claiming she has faced “hatred and campaigning from trolls” over her proposals.

But she is ready to go ahead with the project having exceeded her £20,000 crowdfunding target.

She already has at least four XL Bully dogs ready to move to the shelter, which will be able to house around 20 dogs.

They will share living space with other bull-type breeds that have been helped by Kerryanne’s All Bullie Charity Rescue for the past decade.

XL Bully restrictions in England and Wales

Breeding, selling and advertising XL Bullies is now illegal south of the border after a UK Government ban.

Existing owners in England can apply for an exemption but must have insurance and ensure the dog is microchipped and neutered.

The dogs must be muzzled and kept on a lead in public.

Since September’s announcement, prompted by an XL Bully attack on an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham, Glasgow-based Kerryanne has been trying to rehome animals who face being put down as a result of the legislation.

In Scotland there are no restrictions in place yet.

Kerryanne says: “”Dogs have been moving up to Scotland for months now.

“There have been thousands rehomed all over the country in the past couple of months and there hasn’t been a single attack since the ban was announced.

“That speaks volumes.

“In the past few years, we have seen a large number of XL Bullies being bred and unfortunately some people just don’t want to do the work with them.

“They really shouldn’t have a dog.”

She plans to use the site near Dundee as a rescue centre for XL Bullies before rehoming them.

“If the Scottish Government decides to ban them it will become a sanctuary,” Kerryanne added.

“We are in the process of speaking to the council about licencing so we are not looking to move in any dogs at the moment.

“We have had so much trouble from people campaigning against the dogs coming into Scotland.

“We have had a lot of trolling but it has been heart-warming to see how much support we have had too.

“The majority are completely against the ban and do understand it is about how you bring them up and how you deal with them if they do develop behavioural issues.”

Dog trainer’s ‘serious concern’ about XL Bullies arriving from England

Dundee dog trainer Loraine Kidd, experienced in owning and training XL Bullies, has concerns about the lack of suitable homes for the dogs arriving from England.

Loraine, who also runs a dog daycare centre at Emmock Road, added: “The breed needs experienced and knowledgeable homes which we lack greatly.

“Some of the dogs being brought up have issues and have no background information.

“This is potentially putting everyone at risk from the people adopting them to the general public.

“There has already been a high number of attacks in the area and we urge everyone to prioritise the safety of people, particularly children.

“We know XL Bullies aren’t all bad and can make loving pets.

“However, rescues need to be realistic about the amount of suitable homes there are and what will happen to the dogs if they can’t find one.”

Owners in court

Last year we told how the breed had blighted Dundee and put owners in the dock, with the most notorious case involving Peter Fyfe‘s out-of-control American XL Bully.

It – and he – was responsible for mauling Amanda Williams and her smaller dog, Coco, on Victoria Road, shortly after it had rag-dolled a Shih Tzu in another savage attack.

The animal was taken from Fyfe and placed in a kennels in Auchterhouse, where it killed father-of-five Adam Watts in December 2021.

Fyfe, 48, admitted being responsible for the dog during both street attacks and was banned from keeping animals and placed on curfew.

Shocking footage later emerged of the powerful pet hauling Fyfe off his feet and along the ground as he tried to control it after one of the attacks.