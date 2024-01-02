Jim Goodwin in glowing Louis Moult ‘nightmare’ verdict as Dundee United boss faces nervous wait on Declan Gallagher and Scott McMann injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin in glowing Louis Moult ‘nightmare’ verdict as Dundee United boss faces nervous wait on Declan Gallagher and Scott McMann injuries

Goodwin was delighted by United comfortable win in Angus - but it came at a cost.

By Alan Temple
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of more than 3,000 travelling Dundee United fans
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of more than 3,000 travelling Arabs.

Jim Goodwin hopes Louis Moult’s brace against Arbroath sparks another prolific scoring streak for the Dundee United marksman.

However, the Tannadice gaffer insists Moult remains a NIGHTMARE for Championship defences – even when he isn’t rippling the net.

The 31-year-old had endured a frustrating run of eight matches without a goal prior to the Tangerines’ trip to Arbroath on Saturday afternoon, albeit he remained a key part of Goodwin’s starting line-up.

And the relief was visible when Moult opened the scoring at Gayfield, before notching his second of the game after the break – sandwiching Glenn Middleton’s delightful dinked finish in a 3-0 triumph.

Louis Moult delights in his second goal of the game in front of Dundee United fans
Moult delights in his second goal of the game in front of Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

“Of course, Louis – as a striker – might judge himself on goals,” said Goodwin. “People in the media or supporters will look to the centre-forward to put the ball in the back of the net.

“But his all-round game has been very good. He is a nightmare for opposition centre-halves. He can go long, drop short into the pockets and is aggressive in the air.

“Louis does a lot of the dirty work for the team up there, freeing up space for other attackers.

“So, we were never concerned. But to get the brace was nice for Louis and hopefully that kickstarts his goalscoring spree, as it was at the start of the season.”

Moult’s opener came following a slick team move involving Craig Sibbald and Kai Fotheringham, culminating with Tony Watt – fresh from a hat-trick last Friday – squaring the ball from a very inviting shooting position.

Louis Moult hails Tony Watt after a Dundee United assist
Team effort: Louis Moult hails creator Tony Watt. Image: SNS

“Tony is a team player and I love that unselfish element within the team,” added Goodwin. “That’s across the board and that’s the culture we are trying to create.

“It’s not about individual plaudits, it’s about the group being successful.

“Tony deserves a huge pat on the back. On the back of three goals in the last game, he could have taken it on himself but recognised that Louis was in a better position.”

A key 48 hours

United’s victory did come at a cost.

Declan Gallagher lasted just 35 minutes before being withdrawn due to a groin injury, echoing his fate against Partick Thistle.

And Scott McMann hobbled off after a Keaghan Jacobs challenge resulted in the left-back going over his ankle.

A nervous wait lies in store, on both counts.

Scott McMann of Dundee United is challenged by Keaghan Jacobs of Arbroath
McMann takes ‘a sore one’ from Keaghan Jacobs. Image: SNS

“Gallagher came off against Partick but, after a bit of treatment and anti-inflammatories, everything settled down and he declared himself fit for the game,” said Goodwin.

“But he took a knock off the ball and slightly jarred the hip and hurt the groin again. So, we didn’t want to take any risks with him playing on.

“Scott McMann took a sore one and has three or four stud marks down the inside of his ankle.

“Scotty wouldn’t stay down if there wasn’t something serious. We’ll need to wait for the next 24 to 48 hours to see how that looks. Hopefully, both will make a good recovery because they are very important players.”

