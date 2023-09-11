How XL Bully dogs have blighted Dundee and put owners in the dock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

How XL Bully dogs have blighted Dundee and put owners in the dock

Dundee has suffered a spate of attacks by the bulldogs, which the home secretary now wants to ban.

By The Crime and Courts Team
The XL Bully breed, which has been responsible for attacks in Dundee, could be banned.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman wants to ban American XL Bully dogs.

Ms Braverman says she is seeking “urgent advice” on the breed after an XL Bully attacked an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham on Saturday.

She said: “It is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children.

We can’t go on like this.”

A dark brown Bully XL dog
XL Bully dogs could be banned by Suella Braverman. Image: Shutterstock.

Dog ownership during the pandemic spiked and last year Dundee trainers Jess Probst and Loraine Kidd told The Courier many people bought bigger, powerful breeds without the knowledge required to train them or keep them contained.

The XL Bully is a type of American Bully, recognised as an official breed in 2004 by the UK Bully Kennel Club.

As a ban on XL Bullies is explored, we look at the spate of incidents involving the bulldog breed in Dundee.

American XL Bully an out-of-control killer

The most notorious recent case involved Peter Fyfe‘s out-of-control American XL Bully.

It – and he – was responsible for mauling Amanda Williams and her smaller dog, Coco, on Victoria Road, shortly after it had rag-dolled a Shih Tzu in another savage attack.

The animal was taken from Fyfe and placed in a kennels in Auchterhouse, where it killed father-of-five Adam Watts.

Fyfe, 48, admitted being responsible for the dog during both street attacks and was banned from keeping animals and placed on curfew.

Shocking footage later emerged of the powerful pet hauling Fyfe off his feet and along the ground as he tried to control it after one of the attacks.

Amanda Williams and Coco
Amanda Williams said Coco is lucky to be alive.
Eunice Gow and her dog Bobby. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Peter Fyfe leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.

Ms Williams said Fyfe’s dog was “on a mission”.

“As soon as I saw that dog trying to attack my dog, I punched it in the mouth (and grabbed her own dog away).

“I had to punch it in the mouth.

“There’s no doubt that dog would have got hold of my puppy and it would be dead.”

Nine days later, 83-year-old Eunice Gow could only watch helplessly on Caird Avenue as the out-of-control Bully grabbed her Shih Tzu, Bobby, by the neck and shook it.

Luckily, other people were there to help and the attack was caught on video.

“If we had been in another street, a quieter street, I think that dog would have killed Bobby,” Mrs Gow said.

The Bully was destroyed after its fatal attack at the kennels.

Dundee man frightened to walk pet after attack by XL Bully-type dog

A Dundee pensioner says he is traumatised and too scared to walk the family dog after an attack by a white bulldog-type breed.

John Reid, 78, from Hilltown, was left bleeding on the ground after he and his daughter’s nine-year-old Westie, Charlie, were attacked by an XL Bully-type dog in Strathmartine in July.

John Reid and Westie Charlie who were injured in the first attack by an XL Bully-type dog.
John Reid and Westie Charlie, who were injured in the first attack by an XL Bully-type dog. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He said: “Our physical wounds are healing but the mental wounds aren’t.

“I am still in shock and feel traumatised by what happened; I keep having flashbacks, I can’t unsee what I saw that day and it has left me very nervous.

“I can see that dog rushing at us and pinning Charlie down by the throat – I can’t get it out of my head.”

Charlie the Westie, injured by a Bull-type dog
Charlie sustained injuries, especially at his neck and throat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He added: “I was relatively lucky, it could have been so much worse.”

The aggressive animal later attacked a mother walking with her children and dog and has since been destroyed.

John said: “It’s a shame because the dog just wasn’t controlled properly.”

Delivery man savaged by XL Bully-type dog

Dundee delivery driver Paul Degernier, 43, was attacked on Honeygreen Drive in Linlathen in February and had to undergo surgery for puncture wounds.

He said the dog, an XL Bully type, leapt past a woman who answered the door and grabbed his arm.

The former chef said: “I was in the foetal position when the dog let go – I thought it was going to go for my neck.

“My clothes were torn and I could see two substantial puncture wound marks to my arm.”

Paul Degernier was left with horrific puncture wounds after the attack by an XL Bully-type dog. Image: Supplied.
He was thankful the injury to his arm was not as bad as he first feared it would be

“I’d expected it to be hanging off,” he said.

He added: “I blame the owner… With the right training a dog wouldn’t behave like this.

“My fear is, though, if that had been a child going to that door, what would have happened?”

Further Dundee dog attacks

Gary Myles‘ American Bulldog bit three men in a little over two weeks in Aboyne Avenue.

Arnie hospitalised all three men with leg wounds and the irresponsible owner admitted his role at court in March.

Gary Myles, whose American bulldog attacked three separate people.
Gary Myles’ American bulldog attacked three separate people.

The dog was saved from destruction because, the sheriff said, it had been “provoked, up to a point” as it was reacting to a group of men wielding baseball bats outside Myles’ home, including being struck itself.

A woman was charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act in August 2022 after a 15-year-old was seriously injured in a house in Rosemount Road, Ardler in August 2022 by a dog described by police as an XL Bully-type dog.

A brown XL Bully dog. Image: Shutterstock.
Meanwhile, in November that same year, police launched an investigation after a five-year-old was mauled in the Charleston area of the city.

Two dogs were removed from the Gourdie Terrace property and a man and woman were later charged.

