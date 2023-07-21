Dog that injured Dundee OAP destroyed after second attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dog that injured Dundee OAP destroyed after second attack

The owner took the decision to destroy the bulldog after it attacked a mum who was with her two young children.

By Lindsey Hamilton
John Reid and Westie Charlie who were injured in the first attack.
John Reid and Westie Charlie who were injured in the first attack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A dog has been destroyed after attacking a family in Dundee – two weeks after it left a pensioner needing hospital treatment.

John Reid says he is sad to hear of the white “bulldog-type” animal’s fate while also relieved it is no longer a threat to anyone.

Its owner took the decision to euthanise it after it struck again this week, pouncing on a mum who was with her two young children and their dog, who was injured in the ambush.

The attack happened in the Strathmartine area of Dundee – close to where the first incident happened on July 5.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that this dog has been put to sleep by the owner and will continue to liaise with Police Scotland with any further investigations as required.”

‘Dog wasn’t controlled properly’

John, 78, was left bleeding on the ground following the first attack.

Someone who witnessed the incident went to his aid and took him home, with the pensioner later having his wounds cleaned and dressed, and getting antibiotics, at Ninewells.

Charlie – his daughter’s nine-year-old Westie – also received medication and treatment from a vet.

The Hilltown resident: “The attack on Charlie and I has definitely left its mark.

John and Charlie recovering at home after the earlier attack
John and Charlie recovering at home after the earlier attack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“Our wounds are healing and Charlie is fine but it’s left me still afraid to go out.”

He added: “I was told by the dog wardens that the dog has now been destroyed.

“It’s a shame because the dog just wasn’t controlled properly.”

John’s daughter Kathleen Reid says she has spoken to the family attacked by the same dog this week.

‘It could have been so much worse’

She said: “It was someone walking their own dog with their two children with them.

“This time the dog wasn’t even on a lead and went for their dog.

“Their dog required treatment from a vet. Fortunately the children weren’t attacked but it could have been so very much worse.

“It’s a shame that the dog has had to be destroyed but it there was no alternative really.

“People must learn to keep their dogs under control. Attacks like this can’t be allowed to happen.”

John and dog Charlie were both injured in the earlier attack.
John and Charlie were both injured. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She added: “Dad was walking my dog Charlie when I was on holiday when he was attacked.

“Since I have come home I’ve been really scared to go out walking with Charlie because of what happened.”

