Dog that injured Dundee OAP destroyed after second attack

A dog has been destroyed after attacking a family in Dundee – two weeks after it left a pensioner needing hospital treatment.

John Reid says he is sad to hear of the white “bulldog-type” animal’s fate while also relieved it is no longer a threat to anyone.

Its owner took the decision to euthanise it after it struck again this week, pouncing on a mum who was with her two young children and their dog, who was injured in the ambush.

The attack happened in the Strathmartine area of Dundee – close to where the first incident happened on July 5.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware that this dog has been put to sleep by the owner and will continue to liaise with Police Scotland with any further investigations as required.”

‘Dog wasn’t controlled properly’

John, 78, was left bleeding on the ground following the first attack.

Someone who witnessed the incident went to his aid and took him home, with the pensioner later having his wounds cleaned and dressed, and getting antibiotics, at Ninewells.

Charlie – his daughter’s nine-year-old Westie – also received medication and treatment from a vet.

The Hilltown resident: “The attack on Charlie and I has definitely left its mark.

“Our wounds are healing and Charlie is fine but it’s left me still afraid to go out.”

He added: “I was told by the dog wardens that the dog has now been destroyed.

“It’s a shame because the dog just wasn’t controlled properly.”

John’s daughter Kathleen Reid says she has spoken to the family attacked by the same dog this week.

‘It could have been so much worse’

She said: “It was someone walking their own dog with their two children with them.

“This time the dog wasn’t even on a lead and went for their dog.

“Their dog required treatment from a vet. Fortunately the children weren’t attacked but it could have been so very much worse.

“It’s a shame that the dog has had to be destroyed but it there was no alternative really.

“People must learn to keep their dogs under control. Attacks like this can’t be allowed to happen.”

She added: “Dad was walking my dog Charlie when I was on holiday when he was attacked.

“Since I have come home I’ve been really scared to go out walking with Charlie because of what happened.”