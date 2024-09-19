Crews tackle ‘ferocious’ car fires on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crews tackle ‘ferocious’ car fires on Dundee street

Emergency services were called to Charleston Drive shortly after midnight.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
The cars alight on Charleston Drive.
The cars alight on Charleston Drive. Image: Supplied

Fire crews have tackled two “‘ferocious” car fires on a Dundee street.

Firefighters descended on Charleston Drive shortly after midnight on Thursday as flames shot from two vehicles just metres apart.

One resident told The Courier the road was closed while crews dealt with the blaze.

He said: “There were two vehicles well alight when I came out of my house.

Flames ‘covering part of the road’ in Charleston Drive car fires

“The blaze was ferocious, and the flames were actually covering part of the road.

“The firefighters were lashing water on it as the police closed the road near Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.17am on Thursday we received reports of a car fire on Charleston Drive, Dundee.

Firefighters extinguish the car fires on Charleston Drive
Firefighters extinguish the cars. Image: Supplied

“Upon arrival, two cars were alight and then extinguished by crews.

“We received the stop message at 1.04am.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

Conversation