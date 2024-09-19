Crews tackle ‘ferocious’ car fires on Dundee street

Fire crews have tackled two “‘ferocious” car fires on a Dundee street.

Firefighters descended on Charleston Drive shortly after midnight on Thursday as flames shot from two vehicles just metres apart.

One resident told The Courier the road was closed while crews dealt with the blaze.

He said: “There were two vehicles well alight when I came out of my house.

Flames ‘covering part of the road’ in Charleston Drive car fires

“The blaze was ferocious, and the flames were actually covering part of the road.

“The firefighters were lashing water on it as the police closed the road near Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.17am on Thursday we received reports of a car fire on Charleston Drive, Dundee.

“Upon arrival, two cars were alight and then extinguished by crews.

“We received the stop message at 1.04am.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.