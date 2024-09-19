Fife abuser stabbed mattress beside partner’s head over his Norwegian barmaid affair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife abuser stabbed mattress beside partner’s head over his Norwegian barmaid affair

Ewan Morrison admitted assaulting his victim on various occasions over a near-six-year period.

By Jamie McKenzie
Ewan Morrison
Ewan Morrison.

A Fife abuser knelt over his partner and stabbed the mattress next to her head after she learned he had been sleeping with a Norwegian barmaid.

Ewan Morrison screamed he would kill the woman during the shocking incident at an address in Thornton.

On another occasion, after she confronted him about the other woman and ripped up his passport, he grabbed her round the neck and caused her to nearly lose consciousness.

She was left with a broken eye socket and needed surgical reconstruction following a further attack.

Morrison, of Rowan Terrace, Thornton, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assaulting the woman on various occasions to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment, between January 2009 and December 2014.

The 42-year-old also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards her on various occasions between October 2010 and December 2014.

The offending took place at addresses in addresses in Thornton and elsewhere.

Knife terror

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Morrison had been working abroad in April 2009 and returned home for two weeks.

The fiscal depute said his partner “had recently been made aware the accused was having an affair with a barmaid in Norway” and as an argument broke out, he pushed her onto a bed.

“He had a large kitchen knife in his hand.

“He knelt over her, screaming he was going to kill her whilst holding the knife above her head.

“He then stabbed the knife into the mattress at the side of her head.

“The woman was terrified.”

The fiscal depute said Morrison kept getting messages and phone calls from the woman in Norway.

Choked to near-unconsciousness

During his time home in May 2009, the pair went out with friends in Glenrothes.

At one point she answered the phone and the woman on the end of the line confirmed she had been sleeping with Morrison, the fiscal said.

She confronted him and he “laughed it off” and called her crazy, the court heard.

He then taunted her when they got home and asked if she wanted to see photos of the “gorgeous” lady from Norway.

The woman threw a glass and ripped up his passport so he could not return to Norway.

When he realised what she was doing, Morrison pushed her against a wall and put both hands round her neck and squeezed.

Ms Smith said: “She tried to fight back by digging her nails into his hand but quickly began feeling weak.

“She started to slide down the wall and her vision darkened and she almost lost consciousness.”

The woman managed to crawl to the bathroom and lock the door while gasping for breath.

The attack left her with black and purple bruising on her neck.

Broke eye socket and thumb in attacks

The court heard Morrison punched the woman’s head on another occasion in 2012, leaving her with swelling to the right side of her face and a fractured eye socket.

Surgical reconstruction under general anaesthetic included screws and metal plates being inserted in her right cheek area.

In 2014, Morrison told the woman she was “damaged goods” and he wished she was dead.

The fiscal said: “He threw her onto the floor in the hall and punched her numerous times to the arms and body.

“She curled up to protect herself and he continued to punch and kick her with his bare feet.”

She needed surgery to fix a fractured left thumb.

Ms Smith said as a result of the attacks, the woman has a scarred face and thumb, which has permanently limited ability.

The court heard Morrison has a previous domestic abuse conviction and he was warned he could be jailed when he returns to court for sentencing next month. Bail was continued.

