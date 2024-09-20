7 questions we put to NHS Tayside over Strathmartine Centre scandal – and what the health board said

Bosses at NHS Tayside have faced criticism after conditions at a learning disability unit were branded scandalous.

Inspectors found the smell of urine, an “unhygienic” toilet, leaking roofs, mouldy walls and the presence of rodents and flying ants at the Strathmartine Centre in May this year.

After the revelations emerged this week, Dundee-based Scottish Labour MSP Michael Marra branded conditions “Dickensian” and a “scandal”.

Readers of The Courier called for whoever was responsible to lose their job, and accused NHS Tayside of deliberately letting the centre become rundown ahead of the centralisation of services in Perth.

Some also claimed other NHS Tayside buildings are falling into disrepair.

The Courier put a series of key questions to NHS Tayside – here is how the health board responded.

Responses from NHS Tayside after scathing Strathmartine Centre inspection

NHS Tayside chose to provide one answer for three of our questions:

1. The report says there have been “years of delay and inaction” – so why had work not been carried out to address these matters before the inspectors’ visit?

2. Who was responsible for allowing Strathmartine to fall into an ever-worsening state over several years?

4. How does NHS Tayside respond to claims the centre was deliberately neglected in order to justify the centralisation of services?

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “The centre has not been deliberately neglected.

“The move to care for all inpatients on the same site had been an agreed direction of travel for the organisations involved in caring for learning disability (LD) patients for a number of years.

“The previous approved decision to move LD inpatient to a single site (Murray Royal in Perth) did not progress due to a number of factors including the establishment and reporting of the Independent Inquiry into Mental Health Services, the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the oversight arrangements put in place by Scottish Government through the Independent Oversight and Assurance Group (IOAG).

“However, recent reviews of the accommodation at Strathmartine and the report by the Mental Welfare Commission (MWC) have resulted in last month’s operational decision to bring the timescale for delivery significantly forward.

“There has been ongoing day-to-day maintenance undertaken and there is a current programme of improvement and repair works.

“Although the investment and repairs programme has delivered change and improvements, given the age of the estate, it is widely recognised that the inpatient facilities continue to fall below the suitability and functionality required of a modern learning disability inpatient unit.

“Significant adaptations have had to be made to the environment to meet the individual needs of patients, complicated by the age and design of the building.

“However, there remains a commitment to continue to undertake the immediate works necessary while the transition to the site at Murray Royal Hospital is under way.”

3. How many people have had to live in these conditions over the years?

NHS Tayside: “Strathmartine Centre is a 14-bed unit for adults.

“The centre has been at full capacity since 2018.

“However, it is important to note that some of the patients admitted to the centre have complex care needs and are delayed discharges waiting to move to other accommodation which is more appropriate for their specialist needs.

“Their delay in discharge means they may have been an inpatient at the centre for an extended length of time.

“NHS Tayside and the three integrated joint boards in Tayside are committed to implementing the vision and mission for people living with complex care needs, as set out in the Scottish Government’s Coming Home Implementation Report.”

5. How many of the 13 recommendations from inspectors have now been addressed?

NHS Tayside: “Some of the recommendations have already been completed, including the decision to move to alternative, more suitable accommodation, outstanding repair and refurbishment work being undertaken and a programme of work in place to address environmental issues ahead of moving to a single modern site.

“The other recommendations are being taken forward.”

6. Has anyone lost their job off the back of this?

NHS Tayside: “No.”

7. Are these failings representative of NHS Tayside’s approach to maintaining and repairing all its healthcare facilities?

NHS Tayside: “NHS Tayside maintains its estate through an ongoing schedule of planned work, as well as reactive maintenance where faults and breakdowns are reported by staff through our faultline service.

“We use a maintenance management system that follows specific legislative and national health guidance to schedule inspections and maintenance on our buildings, sites and systems.

“The maintenance department also has British Standard Quality Assessment accreditation, which is verified annually.”

Mental health minister’s response to Strathmartine Centre report

The Courier also asked for the Scottish Government’s response to the report.

Maree Todd, mental health and wellbeing minister, said: “We want people in Scotland to receive the highest level of care and support within quality settings and are aware of the findings of the Mental Welfare Commission’s report.

“I expect all recommendations within that report to be addressed by NHS Tayside.

“The Scottish Government will provide support, and where appropriate, challenge on their plans to move learning disability services to a single site in Murray Royal in Perth.

“This is a local decision but we will work with NHS Tayside to ensure they are fully engaging with patients, carers, families, staff and trade unions on these plans.”