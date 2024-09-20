Broughty Ferry recycling bins unemptied due to ‘driver absence’

Recycling bins in Broughty Ferry have been left unemptied due to “driver absence”

Rubbish has littered streets in recent days after bin lorries failed to collect some plastic, metal and carton burgundy bins in the area.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan told The Courier “several” residents have contacted him in recent days about the issue.

He also shared a photo of overflowing recycling Eurobins.

Residents hit out at unemptied Broughty Ferry recycling bins

Among the affected areas are Manor Place, Church Street and Fort Street.

The Lib Dem councillor said: “I have both personally observed and received complaints about overflowing recycling bins.

“I raised the issue with the council who advised me that they are experiencing driver absence due to illness.

“These issues do get resolved but my concern is that they keep recurring and more frequently.

“The service has little resilience and the remaining officers who are trying their best to deliver with insufficient resources are being subjected to extra strain.

“The council has to adequately resource recycling or it won’t work.”

The Courier previously revealed that absence rates among bin workers have been as high as 10% on some weeks this year – sparking hundreds of complaints about bins not being emptied.

Broughty Ferry bin disruption caused by ‘operation reasons’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Due to operational reasons there has been a small level of disruption to recycling collections at these sites.

“We endeavour to return for any missed collections at the earliest opportunity.

“We are also aware of fly-tipping taking place at recycling points in the area and our environmental enforcement officers are actively monitoring these sites in order to take the appropriate action where possible.”

Fly-tipping can be reported on the Dundee City Council website.