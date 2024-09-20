Broughty Ferry recycling bins unemptied due to ‘driver absence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry recycling bins unemptied due to ‘driver absence’

Several residents have complained to a local councillor.

By Andrew Robson
Overflowing bins on Fort Street in Broughty Ferry
Overflowing bins on Fort Street. Image: Craig Duncan

Recycling bins in Broughty Ferry have been left unemptied due to “driver absence”

Rubbish has littered streets in recent days after bin lorries failed to collect some plastic, metal and carton burgundy bins in the area.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan told The Courier “several” residents have contacted him in recent days about the issue.

He also shared a photo of overflowing recycling Eurobins.

Residents hit out at unemptied Broughty Ferry recycling bins

Among the affected areas are Manor Place, Church Street and Fort Street.

The Lib Dem councillor said: “I have both personally observed and received complaints about overflowing recycling bins.

“I raised the issue with the council who advised me that they are experiencing driver absence due to illness.

Councillor Craig Duncan.
Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“These issues do get resolved but my concern is that they keep recurring and more frequently.

“The service has little resilience and the remaining officers who are trying their best to deliver with insufficient resources are being subjected to extra strain.

“The council has to adequately resource recycling or it won’t work.”

The Courier previously revealed that absence rates among bin workers have been as high as 10% on some weeks this year – sparking hundreds of complaints about bins not being emptied.

Broughty Ferry bin disruption caused by ‘operation reasons’

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Due to operational reasons there has been a small level of disruption to recycling collections at these sites.

“We endeavour to return for any missed collections at the earliest opportunity.

“We are also aware of fly-tipping taking place at recycling points in the area and our environmental enforcement officers are actively monitoring these sites in order to take the appropriate action where possible.”

Fly-tipping can be reported on the Dundee City Council website.

More from Dundee

The money taken was used to buy cryptocurrency. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee woman blamed partying drug users for cryptocurrency money laundering
Strathmartine Centre in Dundee.
7 questions we put to NHS Tayside over Strathmartine Centre scandal – and what…
Lewis Sivewright.
Dundee apprentice on register for unwanted kiss outside Aura nightclub
Fight on Dundee's Reform Street
VIDEO: Fight stops traffic in Dundee city centre as screams heard
6
sam Sharma
Shop worker faces deportation after sex attack on girl, 14, in Dundee
Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee
Woman in court accused of 'murder' of 97-year-old in Dundee
Police have traced the missing teenager from Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pupil, 16, 'caught with knife' at Dundee high school
Work has started on the demolition of the old petrol station on West Marketgait, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Work starts on demolition of former Dundee city centre petrol station
The former collage building on Constitution Road is a Dundee eyesore
Dundee's biggest eyesores - and what's planned for them
10
The cars alight on Charleston Drive.
VIDEO: Cars destroyed and home damaged after 'ferocious' Dundee fires
11

Conversation