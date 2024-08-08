Dundee bin complaints pile up – and strikes haven’t even started yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bin complaints pile up – and strikes haven’t even started yet

As many as 10% of bin workers have been absent during some weeks this year.

By Neil Henderson
Overflowing bins on Daniel Street, Dundee, earlier this summer. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Dundee council chiefs are dealing with hundreds of complaints every week about bins not being emptied.

The local authority has received more than 4,000 complaints about missed collections since the start of 2024.

The number of complaints has been steadily rising since the early part of the year, peaking at 300 in a single week in June.

A further 500 complaints were lodged during the first two weeks of July, according to data obtained by The Courier through Freedom of Information.

10% of Dundee bin workers absent some weeks

It comes after several instances of rubbish piling up at sites in the city due to staff shortages.

Staff absence rates have been as high as 10% on some weeks in 2024, including at the end of June and the start of July.

Vacancy rates in the council’s bins department have also been as high as 6.9% though this has dropped below 2% in recent months.

The council is braced for more bins disruption when staff go on strike from next week.

Binmen emptying bins in Dundee.
Bins being emptied in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

At the start of July, one businessman hit out after huge piles of rubbish in the West End saw dozens of gulls descending on one street.

Then later that week, the council confirmed it was “reprioritising” bin collections due to staff shortages.

Just weeks previously, council leader John Alexander had pledged an additional £200,000 to be spent on improving street cleanliness in Dundee.

However, Lib Dem councillor Daniel Coleman has blamed the council’s SNP administration for Dundee turning into a “bit of a midden”.

‘We run the risk of losing bonnie Dundee name due to bins mess’

He said: “Let’s be clear, it is not the staff’s fault, they are doing a great job with limited resources, the blunt reality is there’s not enough of them.

“Dundee is turning into a bit of a midden on the SNPs careless watch.

“We feel they have completely failed on environmental issues including street cleaning and park maintenance, which I have recently highlighted at Camperdown Park.

“We all want to see things getting better again as we were always known as ‘bonnie Dundee’.

“Yet we run the risk of losing that well-earned name.”

Dundee councillor, Daniel Coleman.
Councillor Daniel Coleman. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mr Alexander, leader of the SNP administration, has been contacted for comment.

However, he has previously spoken of the “agonising” decisions he has had to make in cutting back spending on council services.

A council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, for various operational reasons during this period, a higher number of missed weekly bin collections have occurred than we would have liked.

“We are working to resolve any staffing issues in order to prevent this from recurring in the future.

“We will publish and share with residents the city waste arrangements and associated guidance for the planned strike action period scheduled to take place between August 14-21 inclusive at the earliest opportunity.”

