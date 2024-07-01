Dozens of gulls descend on Dundee street as rubbish leaves ‘disgraceful mess’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dozens of gulls descend on Dundee street as rubbish leaves ‘disgraceful mess’

The birds are said to be scaring children attending gym classes.

By Kieran Webster
A split image of Brian Wallace next to the litter and seagulls on Daniel Street in Dundee.
Brian Wallace says the litter on Daniel Street has got out of hand. Image: Supplied/Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Dozens of gulls have been descending on a Dundee street after rubbish from overflowing bins left a “disgraceful” mess.

Brian Wallace, who works as a personal trainer and kickboxing coach, says the issue is getting “out of hand” on Daniel Street, near his workplace in the West End.

He claims gulls have been scaring children who attend his classes at the nearby Skyaxe Combat and Fitness Centre.

When The Courier visited the area on Sunday evening, more than 40 gulls had gathered on the street to pick through the waste.

Brian told The Courier: “Around two months ago, a lot of rubbish was getting dumped at either side of the bins.

Kids ‘scared of gulls’ as rubbish overflows on Dundee street

“The council were great and collected it, but in the last two weeks or so they haven’t.

“We take the kids from our classes around the blocks for runs, but they don’t want to go because of the gulls.

“Some of the kids are really scared of them.

“We’ve tried everything and it’s getting beyond a joke – the bins are disgraceful.

Seagulls on Daniel Street.
More than 40 gulls on Daniel Street on Sunday. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
The rubbish on Daniel Street in Dundee.
The overflowing bins. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

“It’s putting people off coming to the gym too, they struggle to get parked up because of all the mess.

“Things like this shouldn’t be happening in Dundee – I think if it was in Broughty Ferry or Perth Road, the mess would be cleared up in days.”

Brian says over the last few weeks he has attempted to clear the mess himself but stopped as it is not his responsibility.

He also feels an overgrown bush near the bins is encouraging more people to dump rubbish.

The overgrown bush on Daniel Street.
The overgrown bush on Daniel Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

He added: “This last wee while it’s got out of hand – it’s like fly-tipping.

“I’ve seen people stop and throw things out of their cars and I think it mostly is happening at night time.

“Near the bins, there is an overgrown bush that is about 6ft high and litter collects in there too.

‘People open bags and throw them in there’

“People open bags and throw them in there – leaving the rubbish everywhere.

“We’ve asked the council to cut it down, but they haven’t.”

Residents in other parts of Dundee have reported similar issues with overflowing Eurobins in recent weeks, including on Marryat Terrace, near the football stadiums – where gulls have also been spotted gathering.

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.

