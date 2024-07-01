EXCLUSIVE: Tam Courts set for shock Saudi Arabia move as former Dundee United boss nears return to football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Tam Courts set for shock Saudi Arabia move as former Dundee United boss nears return to football

Courts' switch could be confirmed this month.

Tam Courts applauds Dundee United fans during his time in charge
Tam Courts applauds Dundee United fans during his time in charge. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts is nearing a stunning switch to Saudi Arabia.

Courier Sport understands Courts is in advanced talks with newly promoted Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah FC.

While the coaching position is not a managerial post – boss Michel recently penned a new contract – it is sufficiently attractive to tempt Courts back to football following 20 months on the sidelines.

Tam Courts during his time in charge of Dundee United
Tam Courts during his time in charge of Dundee United. Image: SNS

Barring any unforeseen complications, a deal is expected to be struck in the coming weeks.

Ambitious Al-Qadsiah – the reported destination for departed Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove – are owned by oil giant Aramco who were, as of 2023, the second-largest company in the world by revenue.

They have recently snapped up Champions League-winning Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez and Belgian No.1 Koen Casteels as they attempt to become a force in the Middle-East.

Incoming signing Nacho Fernández won the Champions League with Real Madrid.
Incoming signing Nacho Fernández won the Champions League with Real Madrid. Image: Shutterstock.

As well as splashing the cash to build a fearsome first-team, Al-Qadsiah also aim to produce top homegrown talent ahead of Saudi Arabia hosting the World Cup in 2034.

His expertise working with emerging youngsters thought to have been a major selling point in that regard.

Courts, 42, has been without a club since his four-month stint at Budapest Honved came to an end in October 2022.

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Tam Courts on his Honved unveiling. Image: Budapest Honved FC

Prior to that brief adventure in Hungary, he led United to a superb 4th placed finish in the Premiership in his sole season in charge of the Tangerines, securing European qualification for the first time in a decade.

He also served as head of tactical performance with the United academy and enjoyed a hugely successful period in charge of Kelty Hearts.

