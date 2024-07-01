EXCLUSIVE: Tam Courts set for shock Saudi Arabia move as former Dundee United boss nears return to football

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts is nearing a stunning switch to Saudi Arabia.

Courier Sport understands Courts is in advanced talks with newly promoted Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah FC.

While the coaching position is not a managerial post – boss Michel recently penned a new contract – it is sufficiently attractive to tempt Courts back to football following 20 months on the sidelines.

Barring any unforeseen complications, a deal is expected to be struck in the coming weeks.

Ambitious Al-Qadsiah – the reported destination for departed Rangers chief executive James Bisgrove – are owned by oil giant Aramco who were, as of 2023, the second-largest company in the world by revenue.

They have recently snapped up Champions League-winning Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez and Belgian No.1 Koen Casteels as they attempt to become a force in the Middle-East.

As well as splashing the cash to build a fearsome first-team, Al-Qadsiah also aim to produce top homegrown talent ahead of Saudi Arabia hosting the World Cup in 2034.

His expertise working with emerging youngsters thought to have been a major selling point in that regard.

Courts, 42, has been without a club since his four-month stint at Budapest Honved came to an end in October 2022.

Prior to that brief adventure in Hungary, he led United to a superb 4th placed finish in the Premiership in his sole season in charge of the Tangerines, securing European qualification for the first time in a decade.

He also served as head of tactical performance with the United academy and enjoyed a hugely successful period in charge of Kelty Hearts.