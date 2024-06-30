Jim Goodwin targets 5 more Dundee United signings

Jim Goodwin wants another five summer signings to boost Dundee United’s attacking options.

The Tangerines boss has so far added wide man Kristijan Trapanovski, full-backs Will Ferry and Ryan Strain, centre-back Vicko Sevelj and goalkeepers Dave Richards and Jack Walton.

Trapanovski scored – along with last season’s top scorer Louis Moult – as United beat Annan Athletic in a closed-doors friendly on Saturday.

Now Goodwin is looking for more new attacking arrivals to ensure his side carries a serious threat this coming season.

Asked if he is looking for more forward-thinking signings, Goodwin was unequivocal.

“Definitely, yeah. We need more competition for places in the forward areas,” he told DUTV.

“We need another striker, definitely. We still need, I believe, another winger potentially on the right hand side.

“And we definitely need another couple of midfielders as well.

“We’ve still got four or five new players we need to add and myself and Michael (Cairney), our head of recruitment, are working tirelessly on that.”

Goodwin also offered an insight into his tactical thinking for the season ahead, including the revelation of a back three system being part of his arsenal.

“There will be a big emphasis on the back three,” he said.

“They’ve all got to be able to handle the ball and the outside centre-backs step into that midfield area and try to make up the extra man.

“There’s real emphasis on the front three as well in terms of their movement and (giving) options for the man on the ball, not everybody making the same movements.

“These are all things we need to continuously work on and improve on and hopefully, come that first competitive game against Falkirk in the League Cup, we’ll be ready to go.”