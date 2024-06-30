Jim Goodwin targets 5 more Dundee United signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin targets 5 more Dundee United signings

The Tangerines boss wants more bodies in attacking areas of the pitch.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jim Goodwin wants another five summer signings to boost Dundee United’s attacking options.

The Tangerines boss has so far added wide man Kristijan Trapanovski, full-backs Will Ferry and Ryan Strain, centre-back Vicko Sevelj and goalkeepers Dave Richards and Jack Walton.

Trapanovski scored – along with last season’s top scorer Louis Moult – as United beat Annan Athletic in a closed-doors friendly on Saturday.

Now Goodwin is looking for more new attacking arrivals to ensure his side carries a serious threat this coming season.

Asked if he is looking for more forward-thinking signings, Goodwin was unequivocal.

Louis Moult celebrates a goal for Dundee United at Tannadice
Louis Moult was on target for United against Annan. Image: SNS

“Definitely, yeah. We need more competition for places in the forward areas,” he told DUTV.

“We need another striker, definitely. We still need, I believe, another winger potentially on the right hand side.

“And we definitely need another couple of midfielders as well.

“We’ve still got four or five new players we need to add and myself and Michael (Cairney), our head of recruitment, are working tirelessly on that.”

Goodwin also offered an insight into his tactical thinking for the season ahead, including the revelation of a back three system being part of his arsenal.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

“There will be a big emphasis on the back three,” he said.

They’ve all got to be able to handle the ball and the outside centre-backs step into that midfield area and try to make up the extra man.

“There’s real emphasis on the front three as well in terms of their movement and (giving) options for the man on the ball, not everybody making the same movements.

“These are all things we need to continuously work on and improve on and hopefully, come that first competitive game against Falkirk in the League Cup, we’ll be ready to go.”

Conversation