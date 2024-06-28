Vicko Sevelj: Dundee United new boy reveals Aberdeen star’s role in Tannadice move

Vicko Sevelj has revealed that Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler played a key role in persuading him to move to Dundee United.

The defender joined the Terrors last week on a two-year deal after leaving Slovenian outfit NK Radomlje.

The 23-year-old is now looking to establish himself at Tannadice as Jim Goodwin’s side gear up for their return to the top tier after winning the Championship title last season.

And Sevelj admitted he cannot wait to test himself against Sokler who he shared a dressing-room with at Radomlje.

Sevelj said: “My ex-teammate is Ester Sokler. He went from Slovenia to Aberdeen last year and when I spoke to him, he said all the best things about Scotland.

“It is a different culture and he said people here live for football and you must enjoy it.

“But when we play Aberdeen, we will just be friends off the field!”

Sevelj will have his first taste of a Dundee derby on the opening day of the Premiership season.

And he admits he cannot wait to sample the atmosphere at what will be a packed Tannadice at the start of August.

He added: “It is the first game. People are talking about it one month before.

“I can’t wait to get involved and hopefully we can win. I can feel the excitement about it already.”

United boss Goodwin was also instrumental in persuading Sevelj that Dundee United was the best place to further his career.

The defender admitted he was quickly sold on the move despite not knowing at that time whether the Terrors would be in the Premiership this season.

He said: “I had a video call with the manager. He presented everything to me, from the club to the style of play.

“It was pretty much done after that and when the offer came from Dundee United I accepted.

“United were still battling for the title but it was looking good that they would win the league and promotion to the Premiership.”

Sevelj admitted he has been pleasantly surprised by the style of football he has experienced so far in this country.

Scottish players technically and tactically ‘excellent’

He said: “Scottish football is known for a battle on the field. Croatia is more tactical and technical.

“But I have come across and the football has been very different so far – technically and tactically the players here have been excellent.

“I enjoy the battle and the physical side of football as well.

“I have settled in very well and this has been my best team up to now. Everybody has really welcomed me to the club.”

Sevelj can play in a variety of positions in defence but there is one that he feels most comfortable in.

He added: “I feel I am at my best as a right centre back in a three but I can also play in a four, or right-back.

“Whatever the boys say I am ready, there is no problem.

“I think I am good with the ball. I am fast and aggressive.

“I know what the boss wants from me in defence and attack.”