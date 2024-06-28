Vicko Sevelj: Dundee United new boy reveals Aberdeen star’s role in Tannadice move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Vicko Sevelj: Dundee United new boy reveals Aberdeen star’s role in Tannadice move

The Croatian recruit played with Dons striker Ester Sokler at Radomlje.

Dundee United new boy Vicko Sevelj. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United new boy Vicko Sevelj. Image: Dundee United FC
By Neil Robertson

Vicko Sevelj has revealed that Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler played a key role in persuading him to move to Dundee United.

The defender joined the Terrors last week on a two-year deal after leaving Slovenian outfit NK Radomlje.

The 23-year-old is now looking to establish himself at Tannadice as Jim Goodwin’s side gear up for their return to the top tier after winning the Championship title last season.

And Sevelj admitted he cannot wait to test himself against Sokler who he shared a dressing-room with at Radomlje.

Sevelj said: “My ex-teammate is Ester Sokler. He went from Slovenia to Aberdeen last year and when I spoke to him, he said all the best things about Scotland.

Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler is a former team-mate of United new defender. Image: SNS

“It is a different culture and he said people here live for football and you must enjoy it.

“But when we play Aberdeen, we will just be friends off the field!”

Sevelj will have his first taste of a Dundee derby on the opening day of the Premiership season.

And he admits he cannot wait to sample the atmosphere at what will be a packed Tannadice at the start of August.

Dundee United new boy Vicko Sevelj
Vicko Sevelj stepped out from the back and was classy on the ball in his first appearance versus Brechin CIty. Image: SNS

He added: “It is the first game. People are talking about it one month before.

“I can’t wait to get involved and hopefully we can win. I can feel the excitement about it already.”

United boss Goodwin was also instrumental in persuading Sevelj that Dundee United was the best place to further his career.

Jim Goodwin salutes around 1,000 travelling fans at Glebe Park
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United boss was persuasive for Sevelj. Image: SNS

The defender admitted he was quickly sold on the move despite not knowing at that time whether the Terrors would be in the Premiership this season.

He said: “I had a video call with the manager. He presented everything to me, from the club to the style of play.

“It was pretty much done after that and when the offer came from Dundee United I accepted.

“United were still battling for the title but it was looking good that they would win the league and promotion to the Premiership.”

Sevelj admitted he has been pleasantly surprised by the style of football he has experienced so far in this country.

Scottish players technically and tactically ‘excellent’

He said: “Scottish football is known for a battle on the field. Croatia is more tactical and technical.

“But I have come across and the football has been very different so far – technically and tactically the players here have been excellent.

“I enjoy the battle and the physical side of football as well.

“I have settled in very well and this has been my best team up to now. Everybody has really welcomed me to the club.”

Sevelj can play in a variety of positions in defence but there is one that he feels most comfortable in.

He added: “I feel I am at my best as a right centre back in a three but I can also play in a four, or right-back.

“Whatever the boys say I am ready, there is no problem.

“I think I am good with the ball. I am fast and aggressive.

“I know what the boss wants from me in defence and attack.”

