Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United sign Vicko Sevelj as Jim Goodwin brands Croatian star ‘personification of modern day defender’

The 23-year-old defender has penned a deal at Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines' St Andrews training base. Image: Dundee United FC
New Dundee United man Vicko Sevelj at the Tangerines' St Andrews training base. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have bolstered their defence with the capture of Croatian centre-back Vicko Sevelj.

The former U/21 internationalist joins up on a two-year contract, with a one-year option, having spent last season with Slovenian side NK Radomlje.

The deal is subject to international clearance and receipt of a work permit from the UK Government.

Sevelj (23) came through the ranks at Hajduk Split before a move to FK Sarajevo, then to Radomlje, where he closed out last season with seven consecutive undefeated appearances.

At 6’3″, the Croatian will add presence to Jim Goodwin’s back line.

Vicko Sevelj is highly rated by United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: Dundee United FC

But the United boss insists his third signing of the summer is more than just a blunt defensive instrument.

He said: “Having highlighted Vicko’s talent a few months ago, I’m thrilled to finally have him at my disposal.

“He personifies the modern day defender – strong in duels and adept at stepping out from the back to assess progressive passing options with confidence.

“Although predominantly a centre-back, his wide attribute spread allows him to be utilised in a variety of positions, further underlining his value to the playing group.”

He continued: “Vicko’s arrival also represents our first foray into the growing Eastern European market, one which we are eager to continue exploring for more elite-level players this summer and beyond.”

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin addresses the media at St Andrews
Jim Goodwin says United will look again at the Eastern European market after signing Vicko Sevelj. Image: SNS

Sevelj added: “I’m delighted to be a Dundee United player.

“I knew of United before arriving but since making my way to Dundee, I have been pleasantly surprised by the size and stature of the club – we have regularly played in the top level of European football, beaten Barcelona and won the Scottish Premiership.

The passion of our fans is incredible too, and I have watched many videos of them showing their support for the team – I can’t wait to experience it myself.

“I’m very excited to start training tomorrow and meet all my new teammates – I’ve been in the city a few days preparing for that moment. I want to show the manager, fans and my fellow players what I am capable of.”

