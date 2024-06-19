Dundee Dundee University summer graduations 2024: Pictures from day two Business students marked their academic accomplishments on Wednesday. Capturing the pride and joy of Dundee University graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries June 19 2024, 5:22pm June 19 2024, 5:22pm Share Dundee University summer graduations 2024: Pictures from day two Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5013897/dundee-university-graduation-pictures-2024-day-two/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of students have taken part in the second day of Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduations. Masters students from the school of business graduated across two ceremonies at the Caird Hall on Wednesday. The students gathered at City Square with friends and family. It came after the 2024 graduations kicked off on Tuesday. In total 4,175 students will receive their degrees this week with ceremonies taking place until Friday. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the best pictures from day two of the Dundee University celebrations. One chapter ends, another begins. Proud to be a Dundee grad! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Grads waves to family members. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Hakeem Mustapha graduates in Business Analytics and Management and celebrates with his daughter Fareedah, 4 months and his wife Mariam. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Celebration time with family. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dundee University Graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Dundee University Graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Kehinde Elizabeth Adediran, 27, graduates in Business Analytics. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Beaming smiles and happy hearts at Dundee University’s unforgettable graduation ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson All smiles! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The procession leaves the caird hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson In the moments after graduation, the air is filled with excitement and anticipation for what’s to come. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Nothing says ‘we did it!’ like smiling faces at Dundee University’s graduation day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Masters in International Business, Inushika Mendis, Ayesha Ashani, Lakmani Mahesika, Dulanjana Abesinghe Mudiyanselage and Samantha Priyadarshani. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Simranjeet Kaur, 23, Puneet Kaushal, 27, and Jasleen Sharma, 24, graduate in International Business and Management. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Ajith Mattumurikkal, Vaishnav Mundachali, Adhil and Vishnu Sukumaran Palazhy graduated in International Business, Marketing, Analytics and Management and Biomedical Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Radiant smiles to celebrate this incredible milestone at Dundee University. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson School of Business grads know how to celebrate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Bright colours for the occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Embracing the joy of achievement with big hugs at Dundee University’s graduation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Oladapo Afolabi, 39, from Nigeria graduates in International Business and Human Resource Management. Wednesday 19th June, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
