Dundee University summer graduations 2024: Pictures from day two

Hundreds of students have taken part in the second day of Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduations.

Masters students from the school of business graduated across two ceremonies at the Caird Hall on Wednesday.

The students gathered at City Square with friends and family.

It came after the 2024 graduations kicked off on Tuesday.

In total 4,175 students will receive their degrees this week with ceremonies taking place until Friday.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the best pictures from day two of the Dundee University celebrations.