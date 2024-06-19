Dundee University summer graduations 2024: Pictures from day two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University summer graduations 2024: Pictures from day two

Business students marked their academic accomplishments on Wednesday.

Capturing the pride and joy of Dundee University graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Capturing the pride and joy of Dundee University graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries

Hundreds of students have taken part in the second day of Dundee University’s 2024 summer graduations.

Masters students from the school of business graduated across two ceremonies at the Caird Hall on Wednesday.

The students gathered at City Square with friends and family.

It came after the 2024 graduations kicked off on Tuesday.

In total 4,175 students will receive their degrees this week with ceremonies taking place until Friday.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the best pictures from day two of the Dundee University celebrations.

One chapter ends, another begins. Proud to be a Dundee grad! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Grads waves to family members. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Hakeem Mustapha graduates in Business Analytics and Management and celebrates with his daughter Fareedah, 4 months and his wife Mariam. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Celebration time with family. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University Graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University Graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Kehinde Elizabeth Adediran, 27, graduates in Business Analytics. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Beaming smiles and happy hearts at Dundee University’s unforgettable graduation ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
All smiles! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The procession leaves the caird hall. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
In the moments after graduation, the air is filled with excitement and anticipation for what’s to come. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nothing says ‘we did it!’ like smiling faces at Dundee University’s graduation day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Masters in International Business, Inushika Mendis, Ayesha Ashani, Lakmani Mahesika, Dulanjana Abesinghe Mudiyanselage and Samantha Priyadarshani. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Simranjeet Kaur, 23, Puneet Kaushal, 27, and Jasleen Sharma, 24, graduate in International Business and Management. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ajith Mattumurikkal, Vaishnav Mundachali, Adhil and Vishnu Sukumaran Palazhy graduated in International Business, Marketing, Analytics and Management and Biomedical Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Radiant smiles to celebrate this incredible milestone at Dundee University. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
School of Business grads know how to celebrate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Bright colours for the occasion. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Embracing the joy of achievement with big hugs at Dundee University’s graduation. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Oladapo Afolabi, 39, from Nigeria graduates in International Business and Human Resource Management. Wednesday 19th June, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

