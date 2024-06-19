Arbroath dog park planning bid comes forward from local farmer

A farmer has submitted a plan for an Arbroath dog park on the edge of the town.

If Angus Council gives the application the green light it would be one of the first in the area.

Farmers G B Patullo & Sons want to use part of a field at Mains of Kelly for the new exercise area.

The exercise area site covers less than half a hectare and lies near the road to Arbirlot.

The applicant lives in the farmhouse adjacent to the site.

And the dog park would be enclosed by 1.8 metre high deer fencing.

Bookings will be made through an online system.

The proposed operating hours are 8am to 9pm.

A maximum six dogs and/or three owners per booking slot will be allowed.

The farm says it plans to create a new entrance to the site on the brow of the hill to maximise sight lines for visitors.

A parking area for six cars will be created, including a secure area for dogs being released from vehicles.

And there will be a wooden shelter for dog owners visiting with their pets.

The applicant’s architects say that the scale and location of the venture fits with council policy.

Angus planners will consider the Mains of Kelly application in due course.