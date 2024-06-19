Arbroath dog park planning bid comes forward from local farmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath dog park planning bid comes forward from local farmer

The new dog exercise area would be created in a field near Arbirlot.

By Graham Brown
The dog exercise area would be created in a corner field. Image: Supplied
The dog exercise area would be created in a corner field. Image: Supplied

A farmer has submitted a plan for an Arbroath dog park on the edge of the town.

If Angus Council gives the application the green light it would be one of the first in the area.

Farmers G B Patullo & Sons want to use part of a field at Mains of Kelly for the new exercise area.

The exercise area site covers less than half a hectare and lies near the road to Arbirlot.

The applicant lives in the farmhouse adjacent to the site.

And the dog park would be enclosed by 1.8 metre high deer fencing.

Bookings will be made through an online system.

The proposed operating hours are 8am to 9pm.

A maximum six dogs and/or three owners per booking slot will be allowed.

The farm says it plans to create a new entrance to the site on the brow of the hill to maximise sight lines for visitors.

A parking area for six cars will be created, including a secure area for dogs being released from vehicles.

And there will be a wooden shelter for dog owners visiting with their pets.

The applicant’s architects say that the scale and location of the venture fits with council policy.

Angus planners will consider the Mains of Kelly application in due course.

Conversation