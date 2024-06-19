Driver taken to hospital as crash shuts roads near Dunfermline

A driver has been taken to hospital after a one-car crash near Dunfermline.

The incident happened on Clockluine Road, near Hillend, at around 6.15pm on Wednesday.

“The male driver has been taken to taken to hospital for treatment,” said Police Scotland in a statement.

“Enquiries are ongoing and road closures are in place at Clockluine Road and the B981.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”