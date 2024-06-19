Fife Driver taken to hospital as crash shuts roads near Dunfermline Drivers have been asked to avoid the area. By Stephen Eighteen June 19 2024, 8:09pm June 19 2024, 8:09pm Share Driver taken to hospital as crash shuts roads near Dunfermline Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5015578/dunfermline-b981-hillend-clockluine-road-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment The crash happened on Clockluine Road, between Hillend and Dunfermline. Image: Google Street A driver has been taken to hospital after a one-car crash near Dunfermline. The incident happened on Clockluine Road, near Hillend, at around 6.15pm on Wednesday. “The male driver has been taken to taken to hospital for treatment,” said Police Scotland in a statement. “Enquiries are ongoing and road closures are in place at Clockluine Road and the B981. “Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”
