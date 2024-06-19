Schools Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2024 The S6 leavers partied in Dunblane Hydro. Celebrating in style. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles & Emma Grady June 19 2024, 9:55pm June 19 2024, 9:55pm Share Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5015457/perth-high-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment It was a night to remember at Perth High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom. The teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at Dunblane Hydro. And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the grand occasion. Perth High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Perth High School prom 2024 All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Friends pose for a picture. Pictured left to right is Robert Sutherland, Andrew McKenzie, Harry Cavanagh and Stuart Timming. Pictured left to right is Aaron Morrison, Sam Melville, Ben Gerish and Adam McLaren. Pictured left to right is Sarah Barclay, Iona Stuart and Emily Bailley. Rosie Collie and Alice Davidson. Shannon Wilson and Andrew McKenzie. Pictured left to right is Robert Sutherland, Jake Gillie, Matthew Nicoll, Ben Marshall, Stuart Timming and Jake Keilor. Blyth Brown-Swankie and Liam Rose. Pictured left to right is Tim Kotov, Jude Higgins and Stivan Gochev. Pictured left to right is Demi Odusote, Erin Ward, Lucy Farmer, Joceleyn Meek, Jessica Shenton, Sophie Walker and Holly Karley. Lucy Stoves and Ruth Christmas. Pictured left to right is Owen Smith, Blyth Brown-Swankie and Fraser Johnston. Pictured left to right is Ruben Smith, Andrew Bloch and Peter Thomson. Pictured left to right is Ellen McBride, Holly Neilson, Malwina Rapa, Cara Lewis, Ewan Martin, Eli Wallace, Stuart Fisher and Alfie Hammond. Pictured left to right is Liam Rose, Ewan Moncrieff, Connor Boice, Jack Keilor, Jake Gillie and Finlay Moncrieff. Pictured left to right is Neave Wilson, Cara Young, Neave Mackie and Lucy Stoves. Friends celebrating together. A group photo of the teaching staff. Left to right is Depute Head Chris Farrell, Head Teacher Martin Shaw and Depute Head Lisa Sorbie. Left to right is Marnie Tait, Miray Diyenli, Skye Lawson and Lola Doig.
