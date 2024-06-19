Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2024

It was a night to remember at Perth High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom.

The teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at Dunblane Hydro.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the grand occasion.

Perth High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Perth High School prom 2024

All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.