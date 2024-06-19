Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2024

The S6 leavers partied in Dunblane Hydro.

Celebrating in style. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles & Emma Grady

It was a night to remember at Perth High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom.

The teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at Dunblane Hydro.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture the grand occasion.

Perth High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Perth High School prom 2024

All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Friends pose for a picture.
Pictured left to right is Robert Sutherland, Andrew McKenzie, Harry Cavanagh and Stuart Timming.
Pictured left to right is Aaron Morrison, Sam Melville, Ben Gerish and Adam McLaren.
Pictured left to right is Sarah Barclay, Iona Stuart and Emily Bailley.
Rosie Collie and Alice Davidson.
Shannon Wilson and Andrew McKenzie.
Pictured left to right is Robert Sutherland, Jake Gillie, Matthew Nicoll, Ben Marshall, Stuart Timming and Jake Keilor.
Blyth Brown-Swankie and Liam Rose.
Pictured left to right is Tim Kotov, Jude Higgins and Stivan Gochev.
Pictured left to right is Demi Odusote, Erin Ward, Lucy Farmer, Joceleyn Meek, Jessica Shenton, Sophie Walker and Holly Karley.
Lucy Stoves and Ruth Christmas.
Pictured left to right is Owen Smith, Blyth Brown-Swankie and Fraser Johnston.
Pictured left to right is Ruben Smith, Andrew Bloch and Peter Thomson.
Pictured left to right is Ellen McBride, Holly Neilson, Malwina Rapa, Cara Lewis, Ewan Martin, Eli Wallace, Stuart Fisher and Alfie Hammond.
Pictured left to right is Liam Rose, Ewan Moncrieff, Connor Boice, Jack Keilor, Jake Gillie and Finlay Moncrieff.
Pictured left to right is Neave Wilson, Cara Young, Neave Mackie and Lucy Stoves.
Friends celebrating together.
A group photo of the teaching staff.
Left to right is Depute Head Chris Farrell, Head Teacher Martin Shaw and Depute Head Lisa Sorbie.
Left to right is Marnie Tait, Miray Diyenli, Skye Lawson and Lola Doig.

Conversation