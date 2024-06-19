Woman ‘targeted by sexual comments’ before fight on Kirkcaldy bus

A woman says she was the target of sexual comments before a fight broke out on a bus in Kirkcaldy.

Police were forced to stop a Stagecoach East number 7 service on Kinghorn Road just before 3pm on Wednesday.

Video footage captured on the bus shows a group of individuals fighting on the upper level of the double-decker.

The woman was travelling on the bus.

She said: “As soon as I had stepped on the bus three guys were harassing me.

“They commented on my body then proceeded to sit directly behind me.

“Then when I rejected their comments they sat at the back of the bus again and shouted insulting remarks at me.”

She added: “They then went on to insult another passenger, which caused the fight to break out.

“The bus driver heard the fighting and came upstairs and phoned the police.”

Police called to Kirkcaldy bus fight

Stagecoach East confirmed that an incident happened on one of its buses and that police were called.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.40pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a disturbance on a bus in Kinghorn Street.

“Officers attended and enquiries were carried out with no criminality established.”