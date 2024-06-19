Woman ‘targeted by sexual comments’ before fight on Kirkcaldy bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Woman ‘targeted by sexual comments’ before fight on Kirkcaldy bus

She has told of the events leading up to a brawl on the No. 7 that was captured on video.

By Ben MacDonald

A woman says she was the target of sexual comments before a fight broke out on a bus in Kirkcaldy.

Police were forced to stop a Stagecoach East number 7 service on Kinghorn Road just before 3pm on Wednesday.

Video footage captured on the bus shows a group of individuals fighting on the upper level of the double-decker.

The woman was travelling on the bus.

She said: “As soon as I had stepped on the bus three guys were harassing me.

“They commented on my body then proceeded to sit directly behind me.

“Then when I rejected their comments they sat at the back of the bus again and shouted insulting remarks at me.”

Police were called to the bus on Kinghorn Road. Image: Supplied

She added: “They then went on to insult another passenger, which caused the fight to break out.

“The bus driver heard the fighting and came upstairs and phoned the police.”

Police called to Kirkcaldy bus fight

Stagecoach East confirmed that an incident happened on one of its buses and that police were called.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.40pm on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a disturbance on a bus in Kinghorn Street.

“Officers attended and enquiries were carried out with no criminality established.”

