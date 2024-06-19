St Johnstone set to sign 6ft 4ins defender ‘Colonel’ Jack Sanders from Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set to sign 6ft 4ins defender ‘Colonel’ Jack Sanders from Kilmarnock

The 25-year-old Englishman, known as 'the Colonel', will bolster Saints' back line for the new campaign.

By Sean Hamilton
Jack Sanders is set to join St Johnstone. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
St Johnstone are set to bolster their back line with the capture of Jack Sanders from Kilmarnock.

The 6ft 4ins centre back – known as “the Colonel” by Killie fans in tribute to his KFC founder namesake, Colonel Sanders – will sign as a free agent, having spent three years in Ayrshire.

He will add size, strength and power to the the middle of the Saints defence, which will next season be without Andy Considine, who called time on his playing career this summer, and most likely also Liam Gordon, who looks set to move to England.

Ryan McGowan’s future remains uncertain, with the 34-year-old Australian currently weighing up his options.

St Johnstone recruit Jack Sanders in action for Ayr United last season. Image: SNS

Whatever happens on that front, Saints boss Craig Levein, who welcomed his players back for pre-season training this week, will continue chasing further experienced defensive signings and also a seasoned goalkeeper following news of Dimitar Mitov’s likely departure to Aberdeen.

Englishman, Sanders, 25, came through the youth ranks at Wigan Athletic, before dropping out of the EFL for spells with Blyth Spartans, Southport and Fylde.

He was snapped up by Killie in the summer of 2021 and starred in that season’s Championship title-winning run.

Games became tougher to come by in the Premiership and loan spells with Cove Rangers and Ayr United followed, before the expiry of his Rugby Park deal this summer.

Conversation