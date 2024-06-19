St Johnstone set to sign 6ft 4ins defender ‘Colonel’ Jack Sanders from Kilmarnock

St Johnstone are set to bolster their back line with the capture of Jack Sanders from Kilmarnock.

The 6ft 4ins centre back – known as “the Colonel” by Killie fans in tribute to his KFC founder namesake, Colonel Sanders – will sign as a free agent, having spent three years in Ayrshire.

He will add size, strength and power to the the middle of the Saints defence, which will next season be without Andy Considine, who called time on his playing career this summer, and most likely also Liam Gordon, who looks set to move to England.

Ryan McGowan’s future remains uncertain, with the 34-year-old Australian currently weighing up his options.

Whatever happens on that front, Saints boss Craig Levein, who welcomed his players back for pre-season training this week, will continue chasing further experienced defensive signings and also a seasoned goalkeeper following news of Dimitar Mitov’s likely departure to Aberdeen.

Englishman, Sanders, 25, came through the youth ranks at Wigan Athletic, before dropping out of the EFL for spells with Blyth Spartans, Southport and Fylde.

He was snapped up by Killie in the summer of 2021 and starred in that season’s Championship title-winning run.

Games became tougher to come by in the Premiership and loan spells with Cove Rangers and Ayr United followed, before the expiry of his Rugby Park deal this summer.