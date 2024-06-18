St Johnstone set to cash in on Dimitar Mitov as Aberdeen meet keeper’s release clause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone set to cash in on Dimitar Mitov as Aberdeen meet keeper’s release clause

It looks like Mitov will be back at McDiarmid Park this coming season - but not in a St Johnstone shirt.

By Sean Hamilton
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to a new era at St Johnstone.
Dimitar Mitov looks to have played his final game for St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone are set to cash in on goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov after Aberdeen triggered a release clause in his contract.

Barring any shock developments, the Bulgarian stopper will check in at Pittodrie with a six-figure fee heading to McDiarmid Park in return.

Mitov was a star performer for Saints last term, playing a key role in the Perth side’s season-long battle to beat the drop.

Liam Gordon and Dimitar Mitov in celebratory mode after St Johnstone sealed their Premiership safety. Image: SNS

The three-times-capped internationalist pulled off a stunning last day penalty save from ex-Saints striker Theo Bair as a win over Motherwell secured Premiership football for the campaign ahead.

But while it looks like Mitov will take the field next season in front of Perth fans who took him to their hearts, it will be in a Dons jersey.

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has been on the lookout for a new keeper to replace departed number one Kelle Roos.

And he is on course to land Saints’ 27-year-old star, who is in talks over terms with his prospective new employers.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein may now be on the lookout for an experienced goalkeeper. Image: SNS

Losing Mitov will come as a blow to Craig Levein’s side, who leant heavily last year on his stunning shot-stopping and impressive command of his box.

The Perth club have already signed Airdrie keeper Josh Rae this summer and have Ross Sinclair on the books, who is fit again after an eight-month lay-off following elbow surgery.

Nevertheless, Levein may now feel the need to add a more experienced stopper to his squad.

