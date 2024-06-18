St Johnstone set to cash in on Dimitar Mitov as Aberdeen meet keeper’s release clause

St Johnstone are set to cash in on goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov after Aberdeen triggered a release clause in his contract.

Barring any shock developments, the Bulgarian stopper will check in at Pittodrie with a six-figure fee heading to McDiarmid Park in return.

Mitov was a star performer for Saints last term, playing a key role in the Perth side’s season-long battle to beat the drop.

The three-times-capped internationalist pulled off a stunning last day penalty save from ex-Saints striker Theo Bair as a win over Motherwell secured Premiership football for the campaign ahead.

But while it looks like Mitov will take the field next season in front of Perth fans who took him to their hearts, it will be in a Dons jersey.

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has been on the lookout for a new keeper to replace departed number one Kelle Roos.

And he is on course to land Saints’ 27-year-old star, who is in talks over terms with his prospective new employers.

Losing Mitov will come as a blow to Craig Levein’s side, who leant heavily last year on his stunning shot-stopping and impressive command of his box.

The Perth club have already signed Airdrie keeper Josh Rae this summer and have Ross Sinclair on the books, who is fit again after an eight-month lay-off following elbow surgery.

Nevertheless, Levein may now feel the need to add a more experienced stopper to his squad.