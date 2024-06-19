Best pictures as thousands support Scotland in the sun at Dundee Fan Park

Thousands of fans turned out in the sun at Dundee Fan Park to cheer on Scotland in their second Euro 2024 clash.

The Tartan Army were out in force as Steve Clarke’s side took on Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday.

Hannah Laing entertained the crowd ahead of kick-off at Dundee’s biggest fan zone.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Scott Tominay on target for Scotland.

It is the second fan zone event held at Riverside, with supporters defiantly singing “no Scotland, no party” following the Germany defeat.

Photographer Alan Richardson was on hand to capture the best moments from the night.