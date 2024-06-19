Dundee Best pictures as thousands support Scotland in the sun at Dundee Fan Park The Tartan Army were out in force as a 1-1 draw kept Scotland's Euro 2024 hopes alive. Scotland fans celebrate the first goal at Riverside Fan Park Dundee. Image by Alan Richardson By Andrew Robson & Emma Grady June 19 2024, 11:07pm June 19 2024, 11:07pm Share Best pictures as thousands support Scotland in the sun at Dundee Fan Park Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5014754/scotland-switzerland-dundee-fan-park-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of fans turned out in the sun at Dundee Fan Park to cheer on Scotland in their second Euro 2024 clash. The Tartan Army were out in force as Steve Clarke’s side took on Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday. Hannah Laing entertained the crowd ahead of kick-off at Dundee’s biggest fan zone. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Scott Tominay on target for Scotland. It is the second fan zone event held at Riverside, with supporters defiantly singing “no Scotland, no party” following the Germany defeat. Photographer Alan Richardson was on hand to capture the best moments from the night. The Lads from Wormit in Fife get ready for the game. Siobhan and Alex Ross. Martha Folconer and Lauren Davidson. Sisters Daisie and Lottie Donegan. Nia and Lotti (6) Millar. Jill with Miah (3) and Vikki with Jordan (2) all Kyles. Scotland fans celebrate the first goal. Iona Gray, Brooke Watson and May Anderson. The roar of the Tartan Army. Scotland fans despair at the Swiss Goal. Swiss goal crushes Scotland fans spirits. Scotland fans disappointed by Swiss goal. It was a rollercoaster of emotions. Alex Heather and Brake McMurray. Susan Mudie, Jen Smith, Paul Smith and Clare Short. Ashley Muirhead and Kristers Lukins. Theo Bough (10) Piper hyping the crowd up. Fans party to the DJ.
Conversation