Best pictures as thousands support Scotland in the sun at Dundee Fan Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as thousands support Scotland in the sun at Dundee Fan Park

The Tartan Army were out in force as a 1-1 draw kept Scotland's Euro 2024 hopes alive.

Scotland fans celebrate the first goal at Riverside Fan Park Dundee. Image by Alan Richardson
Scotland fans celebrate the first goal at Riverside Fan Park Dundee. Image by Alan Richardson
By Andrew Robson & Emma Grady

Thousands of fans turned out in the sun at Dundee Fan Park to cheer on Scotland in their second Euro 2024 clash.

The Tartan Army were out in force as Steve Clarke’s side took on Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday.

Hannah Laing entertained the crowd ahead of kick-off at Dundee’s biggest fan zone.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Scott Tominay on target for Scotland.

It is the second fan zone event held at Riverside, with supporters defiantly singing “no Scotland, no party” following the Germany defeat. 

Photographer Alan Richardson was on hand to capture the best moments from the night.

The Lads from Wormit in Fife get ready for the game.
Siobhan and Alex Ross.
Martha Folconer and Lauren Davidson.
Sisters Daisie and Lottie Donegan.
Nia and Lotti (6) Millar.
Jill with Miah (3) and Vikki with Jordan (2) all Kyles.
Scotland fans celebrate the first goal.
Iona Gray, Brooke Watson and May Anderson.
The roar of the Tartan Army.
Scotland fans despair at the Swiss Goal.
Swiss goal crushes Scotland fans spirits.
Scotland fans disappointed by Swiss goal.
It was a rollercoaster of emotions.
Alex Heather and Brake McMurray.
Susan Mudie, Jen Smith, Paul Smith and Clare Short.
Ashley Muirhead and Kristers Lukins.
Theo Bough (10)
Piper hyping the crowd up.
Fans party to the DJ.

More from Dundee

Capturing the pride and joy of Dundee University graduations. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee University summer graduations 2024: Pictures from day two
Police have charged the man after the Dundee city centre incident. Image: Paul Reid
Man, 28, charged over 'hate crime' at Dundee Pride
A view of the proposed outdoor learning space.
First look at Dundee University nursery expansion with plans to demolish 'unstable' buildings
Councillor Stewart Hunter said Uber drivers will be vetted. Image: DC Thomson/ Laura Dale/PA Wire
Council chief responds to safety check concerns over new Dundee Uber drivers
Fans Andrew Glen from Glenrothes and Kaiden Leverington from Lochgelly at the Dunfermline fan zone on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Euro 2024: Will rain stay away for Dundee and Dunfermline fan zones this week?
The Ladywell Roundabout features in our list of the worst Dundee roundabouts.
We rank Dundee's 6 trickiest circles for city driving
6
Scene of A9 crash on Hogmanay.
Dundee nursing assistant stole cash from stricken car crash victim, 85, in Ninewells
Scotland fans from Dundee made guests of honour at German Highland Games.
Dundee teenagers made guests of honour at German Highland Games
A Chinook helicopter
Why Tayside residents were woken up by low-flying helicopters
A group graduating with Masters in Data Science, Computing Science and Data and Engineering. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from day one of Dundee University summer graduations 2024

Conversation