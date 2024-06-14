Best pictures from Dundee’s Euro 2024 fan zone as supporters defiantly sing ‘no Scotland, no party’ in face of dismal defeat

Thousands of fans turned out to Dundee’s biggest fan zone to cheer on Scotland this evening.

The dull weather failed to dampen spirits as Dundee Fan Park filled up with supporters ahead of the Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

The national anthem echoed across the Tay as kick-off beckoned – but the pre-match optimism was short-lived by three quick-fire goals from the host nation in the first half.

The first may have put a damper on things but the hope died when the second went in, with punters heading for the bar.. and some, the exits.

With a thumping on the cards and positives hard to find, the atmosphere fell flat before Scotland’s late consolation revived the Riverside Park crowd.

But despite the dismal 5-1 defeat, chants of ‘no Scotland, no party’ broke out on the whistle as fans headed into the city centre.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture the best moments from the night.