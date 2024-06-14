Dundee Best pictures from Dundee’s Euro 2024 fan zone as supporters defiantly sing ‘no Scotland, no party’ in face of dismal defeat The dull weather and a dismal defeat failed to dampen spirits at the Euro 2024 opener. Hopeful fans at the start of the game. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald & Gemma Bibby June 14 2024, 11:34pm June 14 2024, 11:34pm Share Best pictures from Dundee’s Euro 2024 fan zone as supporters defiantly sing ‘no Scotland, no party’ in... Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5007937/euro-2024-dundee-fan-zone-scotland-germany/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of fans turned out to Dundee’s biggest fan zone to cheer on Scotland this evening. The dull weather failed to dampen spirits as Dundee Fan Park filled up with supporters ahead of the Euro 2024 opener against Germany. The national anthem echoed across the Tay as kick-off beckoned – but the pre-match optimism was short-lived by three quick-fire goals from the host nation in the first half. The first may have put a damper on things but the hope died when the second went in, with punters heading for the bar.. and some, the exits. With a thumping on the cards and positives hard to find, the atmosphere fell flat before Scotland’s late consolation revived the Riverside Park crowd. But despite the dismal 5-1 defeat, chants of ‘no Scotland, no party’ broke out on the whistle as fans headed into the city centre. Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture the best moments from the night. Flags fly as fans wait in anticipation. Come on Scotland! Friends gather to watch the game. Alan McIntosh ready to enjoy the game! Lotus Petrie and Kieran Bradford. James Hendry, James Long and Joseph Scott. The fan zone fills up despite the weather. Cheers! Barry (dad) and Barry Lynch. Fiona and Tam Whitelaw. Jemma Parkin and Nikki Parkin. Fans wrap up against the poor weather. Some crazy costumes! Rain covers and flags! Elaine Kelly, Erin McCathie and Lauren Davidson. Ewan and Philip Finlay. Chantelle Smith, Leona and Poppy Madden. Former Dundee United star John Holt was there with his family – l to r – Linda (wearing the Scotland shirt John wore when he played for the Scotland U18’s against Belgium), William (grandson) and John Holt. Fans film on as the game begins. Cheers for Scotland! A young fan cheers for Scotland! This youngster gets the best view! Fans look on in distress as Germany scores. The tension gets too much for these young fans. Fans watch as the score rises to 4-0. Not the happy night that fans were hoping for. Some fans started to leave early. Better luck next time.
