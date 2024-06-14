Best pictures from Dundee’s Euro 2024 fan zone as supporters defiantly sing ‘no Scotland, no party’ in face of dismal defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures from Dundee’s Euro 2024 fan zone as supporters defiantly sing ‘no Scotland, no party’ in face of dismal defeat

The dull weather and a dismal defeat failed to dampen spirits at the Euro 2024 opener.

Hopeful fans at the start of the game. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Gemma Bibby

Thousands of fans turned out to Dundee’s biggest fan zone to cheer on Scotland this evening.

The dull weather failed to dampen spirits as Dundee Fan Park filled up with supporters ahead of the Euro 2024 opener against Germany.

The national anthem echoed across the Tay as kick-off beckoned – but the pre-match optimism was short-lived by three quick-fire goals from the host nation in the first half.

The first may have put a damper on things but the hope died when the second went in, with punters heading for the bar.. and some, the exits.

With a thumping on the cards and positives hard to find, the atmosphere fell flat before Scotland’s late consolation revived the Riverside Park crowd.

But despite the dismal 5-1 defeat, chants of ‘no Scotland, no party’ broke out on the whistle as fans headed into the city centre.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on hand to capture the best moments from the night.

Flags fly as fans wait in anticipation.
Come on Scotland!
Friends gather to watch the game.
Alan McIntosh ready to enjoy the game!
Lotus Petrie and Kieran Bradford.
James Hendry, James Long and Joseph Scott.
The fan zone fills up despite the weather.
Cheers!
Barry (dad) and Barry Lynch.
Fiona and Tam Whitelaw.
Jemma Parkin and Nikki Parkin.
Fans wrap up against the poor weather.
Some crazy costumes!
Rain covers and flags!
Elaine Kelly, Erin McCathie and Lauren Davidson.
Ewan and Philip Finlay.
Chantelle Smith, Leona and Poppy Madden.
Former Dundee United star John Holt was there with his family – l to r – Linda (wearing the Scotland shirt John wore when he played for the Scotland U18’s against Belgium), William (grandson) and John Holt.
Fans film on as the game begins.
Cheers for Scotland!
A young fan cheers for Scotland!
This youngster gets the best view!
Fans look on in distress as Germany scores.
The tension gets too much for these young fans.
Fans watch as the score rises to 4-0.
Not the happy night that fans were hoping for.
Some fans started to leave early.
Better luck next time.

