Is Fife Alba’s last throw of the dice – and can candidate Neale Hanvey hold his deposit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Is Fife Alba’s last throw of the dice – and can candidate Neale Hanvey hold his deposit?

Polls show the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy candidate has little chance of being re-elected - but can he salvage some pride?

Neale Hanvey anti-Semitic
Neale Hanvey is contesting Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy for the Alba Party.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

It’s been a rollercoaster journey for Neale Hanvey since he was first elected to Westminster in Fife.

He won his seat as an independent after the SNP suspended him for sharing offensive social media posts, later rejoined the party, and then defected to the Alba Party.

The Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy candidate has also been at the centre of the controversial transgender rights debate in Scotland.

Alex Salmond’s Alba Party has struggled since being founded in 2021 and failed to get a single MSP elected at the upcoming Westminster election.

Bullish

But Mr Hanvey is bullish about his hopes of a good showing and is absolutely certain he will be able to retain his deposit by securing at least 5% of the vote.

“Our numbers are looking like we’ll hold onto our deposits across the country,” he told The Courier.

But he reckons his work as a local MP since 2019 will help stand him in good stead when voters go to the ballot box.

Neale Hanvey Fife MP
Mr Hanvey says he is proud of his record as an MP. Image: PA.

He tells us: “Certainly the picture in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy is very different to the national picture, because I am the former MP for the area.

“I think by any metric I’ve done a pretty strong job both in the constituency and in the chamber in parliament.”

“Whether that translates into a victory or not, that’s beyond my control,” he adds, admitting many voters will habitually opt for the SNP or Labour.

The seat – in the patch once held by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown – is expected to swing back to Labour on July 4.

Given support for the SNP has been pegged back while support for independence remains steady, why has the Alba Party been unable to capitalise?

Mr Hanvey largely blames the media.

“You just have to look at the election coverage,” he says. “We’ve been sidelined from every debate.”

He added: “The media are doing everything they possibly can to avoid speaking about us.

“I’m not bleating and saying it’s really unfair. That’s just stating a fact. We don’t get a fair crack of the whip.”

Alex Salmond eyes 2026 election

Alba leader Mr Salmond is expected to focus much of his attention on the 2026 Scottish election – and has set his party a target of winning 20 seats.

That may be unrealistic given current support, but Mr Hanvey is confident Alba can pick up some seats and will be running for Holyrood.

He says: “This campaign is just one component of building the party’s presence in Scottish politics.”

Former first minister Alex Salmond.
Alba Party leader Alex Salmond.

Mr Hanvey has become an outspoken critic of his former party since joining Alba, particularly on transgender rights.

He has been among a vocal group of critics, including Harry Potter author JK Rowling, opposing the Scottish Government’s botched gender law reforms,

Mr Hanvey says he had no option but to leave the SNP and does not regret it, even if the decision ends up costing him re-election.

He tells us: “I went into that whole Alba project with my eyes wide open.

“If I don’t win my seat because I told the truth, then I’m absolutely happy with that.”

‘Back in 2019 Nicola Sturgeon came for me, and look where she is now.’

Mr Hanvey claims he was “constantly bullied” by the SNP leadership due to his position on transgender reforms and says the party lacked focus on independence.

He says: “That is a campaign that was waged by the SNP leadership against me.

“Back in 2019 Nicola Sturgeon came for me, and look where she is now.”

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

SNP Westminster insiders dispute this version of events.

One member of the MP group said: “All he ever used to do was turn up and talk about his obsession with trans people.

“The party bent over backwards to give him a fresh start. He threw it back at our faces, and his whole agenda has been anti-SNP.”

Will Hanvey make it over the line?

Perhaps worryingly for Mr Hanvey, one polling expert doesn’t rate the Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy’s chances of keeping his deposit.

Allan Faulds, from Ballot Box Scotland, says: “I would be quite surprised if Neale Hanvey held his deposit.

“MPs who are locally well-known can sometimes stand for independents or other parties and hold their deposit, but I’m not convinced Neale Hanvey is one of those MPs.”

On that front, The Courier asked Mr Hanvey to predict the likelihood of him becoming the first ever Alba candidate to win a seat at any level.

“I’m not going to predict that, but all I’ll say is at the last election in 2019, the Labour Party and the SNP adherents told me I had absolutely no chance of winning, and I won,” he tells us.

And in a word of warning to his former party, he adds: “I know for a fact there are SNP members and activists who will not vote for anyone but me.”

Read more:

More from Politics

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Whale Hill Primary School in the constituency of Redcar in north-east England during the election campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour and Tories prepare for ‘red wall’ tussle in North East
The Conservatives have made steady advances in the East Midlands at recent general elections and now hold almost every constituency in the region – but that means they have a large number of marginal seats to defend (Aaron Chown/PA)
Parties hope to break Conservative dominance of East Midlands
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited a farm in the battleground seat of Macclesfield in north-west England during the General Election campaign (Jonathan Brady/PA)
High number of ultra-marginals makes North West a key battleground
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer visited a brewery in Camden in London while campaigning in the capital ahead of the General Election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Conservatives face tough fight to hang on in London
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage could deliver one of the shock election results in eastern England in the seat of Clacton, where he is a candidate (James Manning/PA)
Eastern England could deliver handful of election shocks
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has held events in his own Yorkshire constituency of Richmond & Northallerton during the election campaign, including meeting veterans at a community breakfast (Oli Scarff/PA)
Labour strives to regain heartlands in Yorkshire & the Humber
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper has campaigned in the south-east England seat of Godalming and Ash, which Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is also contesting (Will Durrant/PA)
Labour and Lib Dems hope for upsets in Tory heartland of South East
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey joined candidate Caroline Voaden at Broadsands Beach in Paignton, while campaigning in south-east England (Will Durrant/PA)
Liberal Democrats seek recovery in former ‘yellow wall’ of South West
The constituency of Worcester, visited by Sir Keir Starmer during the campaign, is a key Labour target at this election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tories and Labour battle for host of marginal seats in West Midlands
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced calls from the Lib Dems to launch an inquiry over betting allegations made against one of his protection officers (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Calls for election bet inquiry after officer in PM’s protection team arrested

Conversation