From Gaza to Kirkcaldy: Labour’s Melanie Ward on her journey to general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

From Gaza to Kirkcaldy: Labour’s Melanie Ward on her journey to general election

The campaigner tells The Courier how her background informs her politics as she tries to win in Fife.

Melanie Ward Labour Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
Labour' candidate for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, Melanie Ward. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Westminster hopeful Melanie Ward was on the front line in Gaza confronting some of the worst human suffering the world has witnessed just two months ago.

Israel’s offensive on the Palestinian territory prompted a humanitarian crisis, and Ms Ward was focused on coordinating medical aid as the healthcare system collapsed under a relentless aerial bombardment.

But after Rishi Sunak announced a snap election, Ms Ward found herself drawn to stand as a Labour candidate – and a matter of weeks later she is on the doorsteps of voters in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy.

Experience drives home importance of ‘politics and power’

Sitting down with the Labour candidate at her campaign office on Kirkcaldy High Street, it is clear to see how these recent experiences have informed her approach to politics.

She told The Courier the situation she confronted in Gaza had reinforced her view of politics and power.

“We were doing everything we could but were aware the decisions were being made at such a high level nobody has been able to do enough to save civilians,” she said.

Melanie Ward speaks to voters in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith

Gaza is not the only crisis-zone Ms Ward has found herself in the middle of in recent years.

Working at the International Rescue Committee, she was Deputy Country Director in Nigeria, responding to the horrors inflicted by the terrorist group Boko Haram.

A similar role also took her to Lebanon as aid groups responded to the crisis in Syria, where the ongoing war has left tens of millions in need of help.

‘Issues home and abroad about who has power’

“Whether you look at those crises, or when I was at Kirkcaldy Foodbank, it’s politics and who holds power, and their determination to change things, that determines what happens,” she continued.

“My experiences have reinforced to me that political change is how you improve things.”

Fife councillor Julie MacDougall quit Labour. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Despite her CV, Ms Ward’s selection was controversial among some local party members.

Local councillor Julie McDougall quit the party, saying it was “disrespectful and insulting” for the party to suggest there are no capable candidates who currently live in Fife.

“It’s interesting how things have changed since 2015”

Ms Ward, who now lives in Kirkcaldy with her husband and two children, returns to Fife almost 10 years after her last bid for a Westminster seat ended in a dramatic defeat to the SNP in Glenrothes.

The 2015 campaign left her with a sense of unfinished business, and she has noticed a significant change among voters this time around.

“I wanted to be the MP for Glenrothes in 2015 because I care deeply about Scotland and the people in this area who are struggling,” she said.

“It’s really interesting how things have changed. There’s a lot of hard work still to do, but the mood has changed.

“People are opening the door and saying ‘it’s time for change’ as I hand them a leaflet saying it’s time for change.”

To win, Labour will have to appeal directly to voters who’ve opted for the SNP in previous elections.

Appealing to them, Ms Ward said: “Sometimes the right thing to do is change your mind. I’ve heard a lot of people say [the SNP] have had their chance. People feel let down.

Melanie Ward said issues with NHS waiting lists were consistently raised with her. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I understand people still have questions about Labour. They want to know we’ll fight Scotland’s corner, and I absolutely will.”

Fife Labour hopeful ‘excited’ about new deal for workers

Ms Ward highlighted a number of policies put forward by Labour which she hopes will make a difference locally.

She said pledges around the new deal for working people would make a “real difference” to people living in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy who are struggling to make ends meet.

Ms Ward said: “It means we’ll have a real living wage and the biggest advance in workers’ rights in a generation. That matters to me.”

Labour says it will legislate on its overhaul of workers’ rights within the first 100 days of government.

Councillor Lesley Backhouse.
Councillor Lesley Backhouse is standing for election as the SNP candidate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy is one of Labour’s top target seats in Scotland.

“For me this is about being positive, talking about how we make change in the local area and nationally. That’s what I’m interested in,” Ms Ward said of how she would campaign over the next three weeks.

Lesley Backhouse, the SNP candidate for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, said: “The Labour Party committed to follow the Tories’ austerity agenda which has had a devastating impact on Scotland’s public services over the last 14 years.

“Only a vote for the SNP will protect Scotland’s public services and put the interests of Scotland first.”

The full list of candidates standing in Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy are:

  • Lesley Backhouse (SNP)
  • Sonia Davidson (Reform UK)
  • Fraser John Ashmore Graham (Liberal Democrats)
  • Johnny Gray (Conservative and Unionist Party)
  • Mags Hall (Scottish Green Party)
  • Neale Hanvey (Alba Party)
  • Caz Paul (Scottish Libertarian Party)
  • Melanie Ward (Labour Party)

Read more: 

More from Politics

The study suggests the cap has driven up the share of children in large families who are in relative poverty (Alamy/PA)
Two-child cap will affect 670,000 extra children in next five years, IFS warns
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will start a week of campaigning on the economy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour signals closer UK-EU trade ties as Sunak returns to campaign trail
The Bank of England is set to avoid ‘rocking the boat’ with a pre-election rate hold (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bank of England set to hold rates to avoid ‘rocking the boat’ pre-election
Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Claire Coutinho (Yui Mok/PA)
Claire Coutinho: Labour’s energy policy will be ‘triple whammy on UK’
Leader Nigel Farage will set out the party’s policies at an event in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales (James Manning/PA)
Reform to launch manifesto in Wales ‘to show what happens when Labour in charge’
The door to 10 Downing Street in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Election campaign day 25: Labour warn against complacency as tax clash continues
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Keir Starmer urges England to make it a ‘summer to remember’ at Euro 2024
Labour candidate Rosie Duffield called off a local hustings amid safety concerns (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Rosie Duffield ‘frit or lazy’ criticism extremely unfair, says Wes Streeting
The shadow chancellor will highlight the party’s job-creation proposals (Lucy North/PA)
Reeves signals closer UK-EU trade ties at start of economy-focused campaign week
The Lib Dem leader attempted a floating assault course during a visit to Warwickshire last week (Jacob King/PA)
Former subpostmaster criticises ‘buffoonery’ of Sir Ed Davey campaign

Conversation