SRUC assurances on Elmwood campus courses a sign of a positive future, says MSP

Scotland’s Rural College is putting part of its Fife campus downsizing plan on hold for the next year.

Bosses plan to keep part of the Elmwood campus main building open while they upgrade classrooms elsewhere on site.

And this means animal care and game keeping courses will continue in their current form until the new classes open.

The decision removes uncertainty over the popular courses at the Cupar site.

It follows fears they could be dropped if the main building closed before new facilities were ready.

Students on the animal care course in particular were heartbroken when the closure announcement was made in February.

It trains people for roles including vets, police dog handlers and farmers.

However this week’s news has been hailed as a positive move by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

Further improvements under way at Elmwood campus

The college said in February the main building was now too costly to run and would likely be demolished.

But SRUC principal Professor Wayne Powell has now confirmed staff had found a way to independently heat the west wing.

This is where animal care and game-keeping facilities are housed, along with offices.

And it means it can stay open when the rest of the building closes.

Professor Powell adds: “Furthermore, we have invested in Elmwood House to improve the classrooms, with more improvements under way to upgrade the kitchen and office areas.

“SRUC staff based at Elmwood campus have been informed, as have students.”

Confidence of a positive future

Mr Rennie said: “I’m pleased SRUC have agreed to keep the west wing of the building open for another year.

“It means the existing facilities for animal care and game keeping will continue in their existing set-up.

“This is something I’d asked the leadership of SRUC to consider earlier this year as a back-up in case the new facilities weren’t ready.

“I hope this helps to build confidence that SRUC Elmwood Campus has a positive future.”

Cuts to administration and support staff are still ongoing, however.

And the results of a staff consultation are expected soon.

Meanwhile, student accommodation at Elmwood has already closed.