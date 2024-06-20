SRUC assurances on Elmwood campus courses a sign of a positive future, says MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SRUC assurances on Elmwood campus courses a sign of a positive future, says MSP

Part of the main building will remain open until alternative classrooms are ready.

By Claire Warrender
The main SRUC building at Elmwood campus in Cupar.
The main SRUC building at Elmwood campus in Cupar.

Scotland’s Rural College is putting part of its Fife campus downsizing plan on hold for the next year.

Bosses plan to keep part of the Elmwood campus main building open while they upgrade classrooms elsewhere on site.

And this means animal care and game keeping courses will continue in their current form until the new classes open.

A sign for SRUC Elmwood campus.
SRUC Elmwood campus near Cupar, where several courses looked uncertain.

The decision removes uncertainty over the popular courses at the Cupar site.

It follows fears they could be dropped if the main building closed before new facilities were ready.

Students on the animal care course in particular were heartbroken when the closure announcement was made in February.

It trains people for roles including vets, police dog handlers and farmers.

However this week’s news has been hailed as a positive move by North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie.

Further improvements under way at Elmwood campus

The college said in February the main building was now too costly to run and would likely be demolished.

But SRUC principal Professor Wayne Powell has now confirmed staff had found a way to independently heat the west wing.

Fife MSP Willie Rennie hailed the news as positive for courses at Elmwood campus.

This is where animal care and game-keeping facilities are housed, along with offices.

And it means it can stay open when the rest of the building closes.

Professor Powell adds: “Furthermore, we have invested in Elmwood House to improve the classrooms, with more improvements under way to upgrade the kitchen and office areas.

“SRUC staff based at Elmwood campus have been informed, as have students.”

Confidence of a positive future

Mr Rennie said: “I’m pleased SRUC have agreed to keep the west wing of the building open for another year.

“It means the existing facilities for animal care and game keeping will continue in their existing set-up.

“This is something I’d asked the leadership of SRUC to consider earlier this year as a back-up in case the new facilities weren’t ready.

“I hope this helps to build confidence that SRUC Elmwood Campus has a positive future.”

Cuts to administration and support staff are still ongoing, however.

And the results of a staff consultation are expected soon.

Meanwhile, student accommodation at Elmwood has already closed.

Conversation