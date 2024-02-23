Fife students ‘heartbroken’ as SRUC to downsize Elmwood campus and change animal care courses

Students say they are “heartbroken” at plans for Scotland’s Rural College to downsize its Fife campus and change its animal care courses.

SRUC has confirmed it intends to vacate its main building at Elmwood, on the outskirts of Cupar, at the end of this term.

It is understood the building has become too costly to run and is likely to be demolished.

As a result, bosses are also making changes to the animal care courses, which train people for roles including vets, police dog handlers and farmers.

Students will still be able to use other buildings on the campus but many fear the move will harm their learning.

Moves to ‘reduce physical footprint’ of Elmwood SRUC campus

A statement issued by the college on Friday said: “On February 21, a meeting was held with colleagues at our Elmwood Campus in Fife to share plans for the future development of the campus.

“To ensure that Elmwood is financially sustainable and continues to thrive as an integral part of SRUC into the future, we need to reduce the physical footprint of the campus.

“Regrettably, this means that we will exit the main building at the end of this term and we will utilise Elmwood House and our horticultural facilities to deliver our courses going forward.”

It added: “As a result of exiting the main building, there will be implications for the way animal care courses are delivered.

“But as we have said in consultation with staff, students and with trade unions since last year, we are working with staff to develop a new and different – and financially viable – delivery model for animal care.

“We want to ensure the core delivery of this subject continues at Elmwood.

“These changes are designed to ensure that we continue to support our students and (the) broader community in Elmwood.

“An important feature of our plans for Elmwood is the introduction of a new academic model that will include new courses to be implemented from September 2024.

“We will strive to minimise job losses as a result of these changes and, over the coming weeks, we will continue to provide updates as we work towards creating a financially sustainable and vibrant Elmwood, with a focus on creating the best possible service and environment for our students, local community and business.”

It comes just months after the college closed its student residences at Elmwood.

Students express anger over SRUC Elmwood changes

Several students have contacted The Courier to express their anger after learning the latest developments.

Ashely Cramb said: “What they are saying is that they are going to develop the college and transfer it to online learning.

“However, we have been told that the animal care unit is too expensive to keep as part of this so this will go along with the building.

“We are trying to find any possible way to keep our animal care unit, as it is essential to our learning.

“Having interaction with the animals is paramount in learning and developing our skills.”

‘If they close it down, my future is ruined’

Fellow student Murron Guest told The Courier: “After hearing the news about them getting rid of the animal care unit, it broke my heart.

“If they decide to close it down, my future is ruined.”

Nicole Masson said: “It is shocking that SRUC cares about financial viability rather than the people of my generation who will be taking over these jobs as vets and farmers.

“We are the future and our education is being put second.”

And Bekka Jeffrey said: “I really want Elmwood to be saved.

“I would love other students to experience what I have and I would love them to build a new college.”

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has also held talks with SRUC over its Elmwood plans.

He has written to college principal Professor Wayne Powell, who told the politician: “We will streamline the size of Elmwood Campus to be efficient and cost-effective, featuring increased work-based and distance learning options.

“This will include taking down the main building as its size and structural condition makes it financially and environmentally unsustainable.”

Mr Rennie said: “I called the principal to tell him a lot of people are angry about the decision to close the animal course at Elmwood.

“I also told him that the management has not convinced people there is a better future for the campus.

“Finally, I told him he would need to change this decision and come up with a new plan.

“He told me that he would think about how to respond to my message and would speak to others in the management team.”

A petition has been started by students at the college in a bid to save jobs and educational facilities.

It says: “We are sad to hear that our student community at SRUC Elmwood could be coming to an end.

“This situation with the building is going to put a lot of people’s jobs and education at stake and we need to act now.”