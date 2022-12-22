Gender reform: Mini-SNP rebellion in Perthshire and Fife as new law passed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Gender reform: Mini-SNP rebellion in Perthshire and Fife as new law passed

Controversial new laws making it easier for people to change their legal gender passed at Holyrood after three days of tense debate and angry scenes from protestors.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 22 2022, 4.45pm Updated: December 23 2022, 10.50am
Photo of Justin Bowie
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.

Controversial new laws making it easier for people to change their legal gender passed at Holyrood after three days of tense debate and angry scenes from protestors.

The reforms eventually passed comfortably by 86 votes to 39 but immediately led to Tory threats it could be blocked by the UK Government.

The final vote on Thursday was marred by heckling from the public galleries – including one woman lifting her skirt up and shouting at MSPs.

Here’s all you need to know about the new law after a dramatic week in the Scottish Parliament.

What does the new law mean?

The reforms intend to simplify the process for transmen and transwomen wishing to be legally recognised in their new gender.

Transgender Scots will be able to self-identify without a medical diagnosis, and will only have to live in their acquired gender for three months instead of two years.

I’m a feminist, I will argue for women’s rights.

– Nicola Sturgeon

The government says the new law is focused on removing obstacles for trans people by making it easier for them to obtain a new birth certificate.

Transmen and transwomen do not have to go through this process and many already live in their acquired gender without formal legal recognition.

Have the reforms been watered down?

Hundreds of amendments were heard over two extended days of debate and argument.

But many of the proposals put forward to alter the laws were defeated by the government.

Young people aged 16 and 17 will still be allowed to legally transition after attempts to keep the minimum age at 18 were rejected.

An attempt to ban sex offenders from being able to change gender was narrowly defeated.

However, the government accepted proposals to ensure full risk assessments are carried out on anyone applying who has committed a sexual offence.

Nicola Sturgeon defended her party’s gender reforms. Image: PA.

Gender reform dominated the main exchanges at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday where Nicola Sturgeon was quizzed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Backing her plans, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m a feminist, I will argue for women’s rights, I will do everything I can to protect women’s rights for as long as I live.

“But I also think it’s an important part of my responsibility to make life a little bit easier for stigmatised minorities in our country.”

Why has this caused such anger?

Opponents claim women will be put at risk by making it easy for men to easily self-identify as women.

Vocal critics have included Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who controversially wore a T-shirt describing Ms Sturgeon as a “destroyer of women’s rights”.

JK Rowling wears t-shirt accusing Nicola Sturgeon of ‘destroying women’s rights’.

The majority of Scottish Tories strongly opposed the plan.

Hundreds of campaigners – including SNP MP Joanna Cherry who opposes the reforms – held one last rally outside parliament today before the vote succeeded.

Joanna Cherry has been a critic of the reforms. Image: PA.

In parliament, one heckler shouted out in a bizarre attempt to make her view clear on self-identification.

She yelled: “Shame on you, this is the darkest day. I am a duck trapped in a woman’s body, quack quack. I am a duck trapped in a woman’s body, quack, quack, quack.”

Three women were escorted from the gallery by police.

After the final decision was announced, another heckler lifted up her skirt and yelled out an obscenity.

She also said: “Parliament does not respect the rights of women, if you can’t be decent to women being raped in jails and not be decent, then I will not.”

How did local MSPs vote?

Perthshire SNP MSP Jim Fairlie voted against the reforms, as did Fife’s Annabelle Ewing. Both abstained in the first round of voting.

In total, nine MSPs from Ms Sturgeon’s party rejected the reforms, including ex-minister Ash Regan who had already quit over the controversial policy.

Jim Fairlie (SNP) wins Perthshire South and Kinross-shire.
Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie voted against the reforms. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Three Scottish Tories went against their party and backed the new laws, but all Tayside and Fife Conservatives were opposed.

Fife Labour MSP Claire Baker opposed the reforms and Dundee MSP Michael Marra was not listed as voting.

What happens next?

Now the gender reforms have been approved, the law will be sent to for royal assent – usually just a formality.

However, there is also a chance the UK Government will mount a legal challenge.

UK Tory equality minister Kemi Badenoch expressed concerns.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned Westminster may contest the law when she was attorney general.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed the Tories will try to block the law. Image: PA.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed the UK Government could now take steps to block the reforms from becoming law.

After the vote, he said: “We share the concerns that many people have regarding certain aspects of this bill, and in particular the safety issues for women and children.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
The Scottish Government's gender reforms were passed. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented