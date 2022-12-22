Gender reform: Mini-SNP rebellion in Perthshire and Fife as new law passed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Controversial new laws making it easier for people to change their legal gender passed at Holyrood after three days of tense debate and angry scenes from protestors.

The reforms eventually passed comfortably by 86 votes to 39 but immediately led to Tory threats it could be blocked by the UK Government.

The final vote on Thursday was marred by heckling from the public galleries – including one woman lifting her skirt up and shouting at MSPs.

Here’s all you need to know about the new law after a dramatic week in the Scottish Parliament.

What does the new law mean?

The reforms intend to simplify the process for transmen and transwomen wishing to be legally recognised in their new gender.

Transgender Scots will be able to self-identify without a medical diagnosis, and will only have to live in their acquired gender for three months instead of two years.

I’m a feminist, I will argue for women’s rights. – Nicola Sturgeon

The government says the new law is focused on removing obstacles for trans people by making it easier for them to obtain a new birth certificate.

Transmen and transwomen do not have to go through this process and many already live in their acquired gender without formal legal recognition.

Have the reforms been watered down?

Hundreds of amendments were heard over two extended days of debate and argument.

But many of the proposals put forward to alter the laws were defeated by the government.

Young people aged 16 and 17 will still be allowed to legally transition after attempts to keep the minimum age at 18 were rejected.

An attempt to ban sex offenders from being able to change gender was narrowly defeated.

However, the government accepted proposals to ensure full risk assessments are carried out on anyone applying who has committed a sexual offence.

Gender reform dominated the main exchanges at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday where Nicola Sturgeon was quizzed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Backing her plans, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m a feminist, I will argue for women’s rights, I will do everything I can to protect women’s rights for as long as I live.

“But I also think it’s an important part of my responsibility to make life a little bit easier for stigmatised minorities in our country.”

Why has this caused such anger?

Opponents claim women will be put at risk by making it easy for men to easily self-identify as women.

Vocal critics have included Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who controversially wore a T-shirt describing Ms Sturgeon as a “destroyer of women’s rights”.

The majority of Scottish Tories strongly opposed the plan.

Hundreds of campaigners – including SNP MP Joanna Cherry who opposes the reforms – held one last rally outside parliament today before the vote succeeded.

In parliament, one heckler shouted out in a bizarre attempt to make her view clear on self-identification.

She yelled: “Shame on you, this is the darkest day. I am a duck trapped in a woman’s body, quack quack. I am a duck trapped in a woman’s body, quack, quack, quack.”

Three women were escorted from the gallery by police.

After the final decision was announced, another heckler lifted up her skirt and yelled out an obscenity.

She also said: “Parliament does not respect the rights of women, if you can’t be decent to women being raped in jails and not be decent, then I will not.”

How did local MSPs vote?

Perthshire SNP MSP Jim Fairlie voted against the reforms, as did Fife’s Annabelle Ewing. Both abstained in the first round of voting.

In total, nine MSPs from Ms Sturgeon’s party rejected the reforms, including ex-minister Ash Regan who had already quit over the controversial policy.

Three Scottish Tories went against their party and backed the new laws, but all Tayside and Fife Conservatives were opposed.

Fife Labour MSP Claire Baker opposed the reforms and Dundee MSP Michael Marra was not listed as voting.

What happens next?

Now the gender reforms have been approved, the law will be sent to for royal assent – usually just a formality.

However, there is also a chance the UK Government will mount a legal challenge.

UK Tory equality minister Kemi Badenoch expressed concerns.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned Westminster may contest the law when she was attorney general.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack confirmed the UK Government could now take steps to block the reforms from becoming law.

After the vote, he said: “We share the concerns that many people have regarding certain aspects of this bill, and in particular the safety issues for women and children.”