Old Arbroath road train makes tracks for new home at Caley Railway in Brechin

The Arbroath train was destined for the scrap yard after mechanical problems forced it off the road in 2018 but will now be brought back into use by Caledonian Railway volunteers.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath road train in its heyday. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath’s old tourist road train is bound for a new home at the Caledonian Railway in Brechin.

The train was a popular feature for decades until mechanical problems forced it off the road in 2018.

It carried passengers on a circular route from the West Links to the town centre and harbour area.

The £65,000 machine was one of the first in the country when it arrived in Angus in the 1980s.

Its two carriages can carry around 30 passengers.

But by 2014 it was costing three times as much to run as it was generating in fares.

Angus Council said the cost of putting it back on the road was too much so the authority offered it up to local community groups.

Arbroath road train
The road train has been parked up since 2018. Image: Angus Council

The Caledonian Railway has been successful with its community asset transfer bid.

Half a dozen local groups expressed an interest.

Caley volunteers whose know-how has restored locomotives and carriages on the award-winning railway for 40 years say they will have the road train running soon.

Restoration project

Angus communities convener, Councillor Mark McDonald said: “The Arbroath road train was an iconic vehicle trundling around the streets of Arbroath until it was destined for the scrap yard in 2018.

“It’s great to see a group take it over that can bring the machine back to life for the benefit of the public once more.

“A lot of work is needed to maintain the land train.

Arbroath road train
The road train carriages. Image: Angus Council

“I have no doubt the Caledonian Railway Group has the skills to keep it not only on the road but also have it fully utilised for events in Brechin and wider attractions all over Angus.”

Caley Railway chairman Jon Gill said, “This is fantastic news for the Caledonian Railway and the local tourist economy.

“The community asset transfer will ensure this valuable local asset remains in Angus and, following substantial repairs to be undertaken by the railway, will continue to benefit the residents of Angus.

Arbroath road train.
The road train at Arbroath harbour. Image: DC Thomson

“The land train will be used to link local attractions to the railway, but it is also planned to be available to other local groups where possible.”

Thomas the Tank and Friends recently carried families along the four-mile line to Bridge of Dun.

Caley Railway volunteers are now gearing up for the festive return of the Polar Express to Angus.

