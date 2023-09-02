16 great pictures as Thomas the Tank takes to the tracks at Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

16 great pictures as Thomas the Tank takes to the tracks at Brechin

A Day out With Thomas is one of the most popular highlights of the award-winning Caledonian Railway's busy summer programme.

Three-year-old Forrest Barrett cheers Thomas from the Caley platform. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Three-year-old Forrest Barrett cheers Thomas from the Caley platform. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

The nation’s favourite locomotive rolled into Angus for a popular return to the tracks of Brechin’s Caledonian Railway.

This weekend saw families enjoy a Day out with Thomas as the storybook tank engine carried passengers on the line between the Angus town and Bridge of Dun.

The award-winning Caley station was a hive of activity on Saturday for the first day of the weekend double-header.

Fat Controller Sir Topham Hatt welcomed families onto the platform.

Young fans of the enduring animated series were also able to meet Diesel, Percy, Mavis and Terence.

Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Mark and Thor, both 4, ready for their grand day out with Thomas. 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And there were singalongs and other Thomas-themed activities for visitors.

The steam engine Thomas trip took them the four miles along the line to the station near Montrose.

It has been another busy summer for the Queen’s Award-winning attraction.

An Afternoon Tea on the Train event on September 9 is full up, and there are limited seats left on the Sloe Train gin-tasting trip the following week.

And sights are now set on another annual favourite – the Polar Express.

Brechin became the first Scottish location chosen for the officially-endorsed experience based around the his Warner Bros. film starring Tom Hanks.

It first ran in 2021.

Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway, Brechin.
Toot toot! Thomas steams into Brechin. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Last year passengers numbers almost tripled, with close to 10,000 people snapping up a prized golden ticket for a trip over five festive season weekends.

The first service on November 18 is already a sell-out.

But tickets for other Polar Express services on weekend up to December 17 are available online at ticketsource.co.uk

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards tootled along to Thomas at the Caley Railway.
Thomas the Tank Engine at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
One-year-old Lilo with his mum Nadine.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Julian Milne, 3, gets a first glimpse of Thomas.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Sir Topham Hatt says hello to visitors.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
All aboard! One-year-old Emelia Melville on the train.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Cooper, 3, and Felicity McIntosh, 7, ready for their fun day out with Thomas.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
A wave on the way to Bridge of Dun.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Thomas steams into Brechin.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
All smiles from Mark and Thor, both 4.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Andy Hair, 3, toots the horn on Percy the tank engine.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Train driver Chris Pegg waves to the public.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Emelia Melville, one, is a happy passenger.
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Nadia, 14 and Rania Adriannisa, 7 are excited for their day out
Thomas the Tank at Caledonian Railway in Brechin.
Forrest Barrett, 3, waves Thomas off.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Classics and Coffee winner Dave Edwards with his D-Type Jaguar, no. 26 of 26 made. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Glamis Classics and Coffee is winning formula for car nuts in late summer…
Seonaid McGurk of Monifieth Eco Force with some of her collection of old bottles.
How the history of Dundee dairies has been revealed among 4,000 bottles washed up…
Picturesque Burnbank in Newtyle
Picturesque Angus home with burn running through garden on market for £470k
Annie Russell, 3, from Broughty Ferry enjoys the warm weather at Dundee Waterfront splash pad
Tayside and Fife set for prolonged spell of warm weather despite arrival of autumn
A woman flicking through a series of paper documents
NHS Tayside in fresh data breach as paperwork for hundreds of patients goes missing
Robert Campbell.
Armed robbery lookout gets 'fresh start' chance after shoplifting spree in Angus
Perth railway station
Buses to replace trains south of Perth all weekend
Seonaid McGurk of Monifieth Eco Force with some of the bottles she has picked up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Esplanade works blamed for 'industrial scale' quantities of historic landfill washing up on…
3
Green's Mill stood on the site until being destroyed by fire decades ago. Image: Jon Frullani Architect
Plan for 40 flats on historic Arbroath mill site
Letham Grange continues to slip into sad decline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Letham Grange: Plans resurface to bring 'Scotland's Augusta' back to former glory