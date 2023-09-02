16 great pictures as Thomas the Tank takes to the tracks at Brechin

The nation’s favourite locomotive rolled into Angus for a popular return to the tracks of Brechin’s Caledonian Railway.

This weekend saw families enjoy a Day out with Thomas as the storybook tank engine carried passengers on the line between the Angus town and Bridge of Dun.

The award-winning Caley station was a hive of activity on Saturday for the first day of the weekend double-header.

Fat Controller Sir Topham Hatt welcomed families onto the platform.

Young fans of the enduring animated series were also able to meet Diesel, Percy, Mavis and Terence.

And there were singalongs and other Thomas-themed activities for visitors.

The steam engine Thomas trip took them the four miles along the line to the station near Montrose.

It has been another busy summer for the Queen’s Award-winning attraction.

An Afternoon Tea on the Train event on September 9 is full up, and there are limited seats left on the Sloe Train gin-tasting trip the following week.

And sights are now set on another annual favourite – the Polar Express.

Brechin became the first Scottish location chosen for the officially-endorsed experience based around the his Warner Bros. film starring Tom Hanks.

It first ran in 2021.

Last year passengers numbers almost tripled, with close to 10,000 people snapping up a prized golden ticket for a trip over five festive season weekends.

The first service on November 18 is already a sell-out.

But tickets for other Polar Express services on weekend up to December 17 are available online at ticketsource.co.uk

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards tootled along to Thomas at the Caley Railway.