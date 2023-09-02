Jim Goodwin ‘frustrated’ by Dundee United slackness as Tannadice boss delivers Ross Docherty injury update

Jim Goodwin has demanded more quality on the ball despite watching his Dundee United side move to the summit of the Championship with victory over Airdrieonians.

A Mathew Cudjoe stunner and Kai Fotheringham’s late strike from close to the half-way line secured a 2-0 win for the Tangerines.

Louis Moult also struck the post, as did Kevin Holt.

Another fine defensive showing saw the hosts claim a fifth clean sheet from six outings, becoming the first side to stop the Diamonds from rippling the net in 38 attempts.

But Goodwin was disappointed by the uncharacteristic slackness from his charges when they were in possession.

“Airdrie deserve a huge amount of credit and I’ve a lot of respect for Rhys McCabe and his staff and players for the way they are playing,” said Goodwin. “It’s really good to watch.

“But for all the possession they had, they didn’t really cause us a lot of problems. The guys at the back — Holt and Gallagher in particular — were excellent and I can’t remember Jack Walton having a save to make.

“But in terms of out possession, it was frustrating. We are better than what we showed on the ball. We didn’t move the ball quick enough and made simple mistakes.

“The effort and commitment was there for all to see, but in our next games we need to do better on the ball and have more control.”

Singing section praise

With the contest delicately balanced at 1-0, there were murmurs of discontent as Airdrie started to come into the game.

Indeed, a sliding Declan Gallagher goal-line clearance was required to thwart Calum Gallagher.

And Goodwin reserved praise for the new singing section — complete with a drum and megaphone — at the front of the Eddie Thompson Stand.

He added: “In the middle period of the second half, we could sense the frustration but the guys over there (in the Eddie Thompson Stand) — whoever was banging that drum — turned the atmosphere a wee bit and got the fans singing.

“That encouraged the boys to start edging their way up the pitch towards the end. Credit to our supporters. They played their part.”

Ross Docherty fitness update

Meanwhile, United face a nervous wait to learn the extent of a hamstring injury to Ross Docherty after he missed out against the Diamonds.

“He’s nicked his hamstring again and we are still awaiting the results of the scan,” added Goodwin. “He had the scan on Friday and we’ll see what timeframe we are looking at on Monday morning.”