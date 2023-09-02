Jim Goodwin ‘frustrated’ by Dundee United slackness as Tannadice boss delivers Ross Docherty injury update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin ‘frustrated’ by Dundee United slackness as Tannadice boss delivers Ross Docherty injury update

Goodwin also hailed United's new singing section.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin salutes the United fans. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has demanded more quality on the ball despite watching his Dundee United side move to the summit of the Championship with victory over Airdrieonians.

A Mathew Cudjoe stunner and Kai Fotheringham’s late strike from close to the half-way line secured a 2-0 win for the Tangerines.

Louis Moult also struck the post, as did Kevin Holt.

Another fine defensive showing saw the hosts claim a fifth clean sheet from six outings, becoming the first side to stop the Diamonds from rippling the net in 38 attempts.  

But Goodwin was disappointed by the uncharacteristic slackness from his charges when they were in possession.

Louis Moult hits the post for Dundee United
Moult, No.9, sees a diving header hit the post. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

“Airdrie deserve a huge amount of credit and I’ve a lot of respect for Rhys McCabe and his staff and players for the way they are playing,” said Goodwin. “It’s really good to watch.

“But for all the possession they had, they didn’t really cause us a lot of problems. The guys at the back — Holt and Gallagher in particular — were excellent and I can’t remember Jack Walton having a save to make.

“But in terms of out possession, it was frustrating. We are better than what we showed on the ball. We didn’t move the ball quick enough and made simple mistakes.

“The effort and commitment was there for all to see, but in our next games we need to do better on the ball and have more control.”

Singing section praise

With the contest delicately balanced at 1-0, there were murmurs of discontent as Airdrie started to come into the game.

Indeed, a sliding Declan Gallagher goal-line clearance was required to thwart Calum Gallagher.

And Goodwin reserved praise for the new singing section — complete with a drum and megaphone — at the front of the Eddie Thompson Stand.

The Dundee United singing section at Tannadice
Boss Jim Goodwin said the singing section’s support was valuable. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

He added: “In the middle period of the second half, we could sense the frustration but the guys over there (in the Eddie Thompson Stand) — whoever was banging that drum — turned the atmosphere a wee bit and got the fans singing.

“That encouraged the boys to start edging their way up the pitch towards the end. Credit to our supporters. They played their part.”

Ross Docherty fitness update

Meanwhile, United face a nervous wait to learn the extent of a hamstring injury to Ross Docherty after he missed out against the Diamonds.

Jim Goodwin shakes hands with Rhys McCabe
Goodwin saw his side claim a hard-fought win. Image: SNS

“He’s nicked his hamstring again and we are still awaiting the results of the scan,” added Goodwin. “He had the scan on Friday and we’ll see what timeframe we are looking at on Monday morning.”

Conversation