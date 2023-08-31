Dundee United transfer latest as ‘quality’ targets baulk at Championship

Jim Goodwin concedes that Dundee United’s Championship status has hampered their search for late transfer window reinforcements.

The Tangerines remain active in the market ahead of Friday night’s deadline, albeit Goodwin acknowledges that “one or two” discussions with top targets failed to result in a deal being struck.

And he is steadfast in his view that United will not make a signing unless the player possesses the quality to improve a squad that is already the strongest in the division.

“We’ve spoken to one or two and they’ve had other options and made other decisions,” confirmed Goodwin. “We have been trying, but not out of desperation. We are in a very good place, and we have a strong squad when everyone is fit and available.

“Those we spoke to, we felt, would have added real quality to the group but — as tends to be the case when you are looking to sign quality players — they had interest from elsewhere.

“The division we are in isn’t always the most appealing to players. Dundee United in the Premiership is a very different proposition to Dundee United in the Championship. We must accept that.”

In tempering the expectations of Arabs, Goodwin is aware he may disappoint those hungry for deadline day drama and last-minute wheeling and dealing.

“There’s just no point of adding for the sake of adding,” he continued.

“I know fans are always excited at this time in the window, sitting on the edge of their seats to see what business gets done — but I hope our punters appreciate that we got good business done early.

“There are teams out there who are desperately searching to add players and bulk up their squad. Gladly, we are not in that position. I am delighted with the business we have done.”

Birighitti update

Goodwin is not expecting any further outgoings, barring the potential exception of outcast goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, who remains surplus to requirements.

“He (Birighitti) is the only one we’ve told that he can go and get regular game-time,” continued Goodwin. “He’s an experienced player going into the last year of his contract and it’s in his best interest to go and play.

“That’ll continue to develop over the next 24 hours. If he gets something, then we’ll wish him well. If not, then he’ll stay.”

Asked whether he could be released by mutual consent, Goodwin added: “We’re not in that position. We’re not looking to come to any sort of financial settlement or anything like that.”

Squad bolstered

Meanwhile, United will be boosted by the return of Kieran Freeman and Chris Mochrie for Saturday’s visit of Airdrieonians.

“Kieran actually made a great recovery,” he added.

“We were a bit worried when it (groin strain) happened in the game against Dunfermline but he’s managed a quick turnaround, compared to what we were expecting. That’s credit to his application, and our medical team.”