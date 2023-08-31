Dundee United transfer latest as ‘quality’ targets baulk at Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United transfer latest as ‘quality’ targets baulk at Championship

Jim Goodwin boss has vowed not to make signings for the sake of it.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at Dundee United's St Andrews base
Jim Goodwin speaks to the media. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin concedes that Dundee United’s Championship status has hampered their search for late transfer window reinforcements.

The Tangerines remain active in the market ahead of Friday night’s deadline, albeit Goodwin acknowledges that “one or two” discussions with top targets failed to result in a deal being struck.

And he is steadfast in his view that United will not make a signing unless the player possesses the quality to improve a squad that is already the strongest in the division.

Jim Goodwin on media duty for Dundee United at St Andrews
Goodwin is content with the quality of his squad. Image: SNS

“We’ve spoken to one or two and they’ve had other options and made other decisions,” confirmed Goodwin. “We have been trying, but not out of desperation. We are in a very good place, and we have a strong squad when everyone is fit and available.

“Those we spoke to, we felt, would have added real quality to the group but — as tends to be the case when you are looking to sign quality players — they had interest from elsewhere.

“The division we are in isn’t always the most appealing to players. Dundee United in the Premiership is a very different proposition to Dundee United in the Championship. We must accept that.”

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United in Ayrshire.
Ross Docherty, new club captain, is one of seven summer signings for United. Image: SNS

In tempering the expectations of Arabs, Goodwin is aware he may disappoint those hungry for deadline day drama and last-minute wheeling and dealing.

“There’s just no point of adding for the sake of adding,” he continued.

“I know fans are always excited at this time in the window, sitting on the edge of their seats to see what business gets done — but I hope our punters appreciate that we got good business done early.

“There are teams out there who are desperately searching to add players and bulk up their squad. Gladly, we are not in that position. I am delighted with the business we have done.”

Birighitti update

Goodwin is not expecting any further outgoings, barring the potential exception of outcast goalkeeper Mark Birighitti, who remains surplus to requirements.

Mark Birighitti makes a save for Dundee United against St Johnstone.
Mark Birighitti at full strength. Image: SNS

“He (Birighitti) is the only one we’ve told that he can go and get regular game-time,” continued Goodwin. “He’s an experienced player going into the last year of his contract and it’s in his best interest to go and play.

“That’ll continue to develop over the next 24 hours. If he gets something, then we’ll wish him well. If not, then he’ll stay.”

Asked whether he could be released by mutual consent, Goodwin added: “We’re not in that position. We’re not looking to come to any sort of financial settlement or anything like that.”

Squad bolstered

Meanwhile, United will be boosted by the return of Kieran Freeman and Chris Mochrie for Saturday’s visit of Airdrieonians.

Kieran Freeman in training.
Kieran Freeman will be available to face Airdrie. Image: SNS

“Kieran actually made a great recovery,” he added.

“We were a bit worried when it (groin strain) happened in the game against Dunfermline but he’s managed a quick turnaround, compared to what we were expecting. That’s credit to his application, and our medical team.”

