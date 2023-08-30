Mark Birighitti latest with Aussie outcast ‘working hard’ to seal Dundee United exit

Jim Goodwin insists Mark Birighitti is “working hard” to find another club after slipping down the pecking order at Dundee United.

Birighitti, 32, endured a nightmare debut season in Scottish football as the Tangerines slipped to relegation from the Premiership — with the nadir coming with a farcical error against St Johnstone in February.

Tannadice boss Goodwin has made it clear that the Australia international is not part of his plans, with the stopper not even given squad number.

Jack Walton, who has impressed since joining on loan from Luton Town, is the undisputed number one, while his understudy Jack Newman has been named in the latest Scotland under-21 squad.

All of which leaves Birighitti — with a year left on his contract — weighing up his options as deadline day approaches apace on Friday night.

“Mark and his representatives are still working hard and trying to get a deal done somewhere else,” said Goodwin. “Jack Walton is first-choice keeper, and deservedly so.

“You can see the quality he brings. He has only conceded one goal in his last six games (including a friendly at Carlisle) and, although he hasn’t had a great deal to do in the last couple, he has been very confident and assured in what he has done.

“So, Mark knows the situation and we have been very up-front and honest with him on that.

“We have a good young back-up in Jack Newman, who was named in the Scotland U21 squad just there. Ruaridh Adams is doing well, too.

“Mark’s working hard to get something that will allow him to play regular football.”