Strong Dundee and Dundee United presence in Scotland U21 squad as Dunfermline loan star earns call

Dundee and Dundee United will be represented by four players in the latest Scotland under-21 squad.

Dee duo Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan have been named in Scott Gammill’s group to face Spain in a Euro 2025 qualifier on September 11.

United pair Archie Meekison – his first call-up of 2023 – and Jack Newman have earned a place as the Scots kids prepare for an onerous test in Jaen next month.

#SCO21s | Scot Gemmill has named his Scotland Under-21s squad, as our young team begin a new #U21EURO qualifying campaign next month 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#YoungTeam — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) August 29, 2023

Ben Summers, on loan at Dunfermline from Celtic, has also been selected as his burgeoning reputation continues to grow.

Scotland, playing their first competitive match in more than a year, are in Group B alongside Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Malta.