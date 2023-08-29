Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies ‘left stranded in Spain’ after air traffic chaos

A Perthshire TV presenter claims she was left stranded in Spain after air traffic control chaos led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

Danni Menzies, from Kenmore, took to social media to reveal how she had faced problems trying to return from a break in Mallorca.

The former A Place in the Sun host was on holiday with a group of friends, one of whom she described as “heavily pregnant”.

But she was unable to travel home on Monday when a problem with air traffic control systems led to major disruption to flights in and out of the UK.

Danni Menzies in plea to get stranded pregnant pal home

Posting on Instagram, Menzies said she had spent four hours on the runway on a British Airways flight before being told to return to the airport.

She said she was “stranded for the foreseeable”, later adding: “Just got offered a flight… in a week!”

Posting on X, she also joked: “Anyone with a super yacht in Palma fancy giving us a lift across the pond? @British_Airways are paying….”

She later added: “Good job I’m a regular at under packing and so very good at washing my pants in the sink.

“Can’t say I’ve ever delivered a baby though. Can you at least get my pregnant pal home @British_Airways?”

Loganair flights to and from Dundee were among those cancelled on Monday after the glitch.

Although the disruption for UK passngers is expected to last for days, services at Dundee have returned to normal on Tuesday.

British Airways addresses Danni Menzies flight disruption

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “Like other airlines operating in the UK, we are continuing to experience the knock-on effects of yesterday’s NATS Air Traffic Control issue, which includes unavoidable delays and cancellations.

“Customers travelling today on short-haul services can move their flight to a later date free of charge if they wish, subject to availability.

“We’ve apologised for the huge inconvenience caused, which was outside of our control and thank our customers for their patience as we work hard to get back on track.”

Menzies’ family are known for being the former owners of the Mains of Taymouth Country Estate in Kenmore.

The presenter started hosting A Place in the Sun in 2016 but revealed to fans she had filmed her final episode last summer.