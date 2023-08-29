Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies ‘left stranded in Spain’ after air traffic chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies ‘left stranded in Spain’ after air traffic chaos

The former A Place in the Sun host has pleaded with British Airways to help get her pregnant friend home.

By Ben MacDonald
Danni Menzies
Danni Menzies is a former host of A Place in the Sun. Image: Channel 4

A Perthshire TV presenter claims she was left stranded in Spain after air traffic control chaos led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

Danni Menzies, from Kenmore, took to social media to reveal how she had faced problems trying to return from a break in Mallorca.

The former A Place in the Sun host was on holiday with a group of friends, one of whom she described as “heavily pregnant”.

But she was unable to travel home on Monday when a problem with air traffic control systems led to major disruption to flights in and out of the UK.

Danni Menzies in plea to get stranded pregnant pal home

Posting on Instagram, Menzies said she had spent four hours on the runway on a British Airways flight before being told to return to the airport.

She said she was “stranded for the foreseeable”, later adding: “Just got offered a flight… in a week!”

Posting on X, she also joked: “Anyone with a super yacht in Palma fancy giving us a lift across the pond? @British_Airways are paying….”

Danni Menzies shares her struggles on Instagram
The Kenmore-based host documented her day on Instagram. Image: Danni Menzies/Instagram

She later added: “Good job I’m a regular at under packing and so very good at washing my pants in the sink.

“Can’t say I’ve ever delivered a baby though. Can you at least get my pregnant pal home @British_Airways?”

Loganair flights to and from Dundee were among those cancelled on Monday after the glitch.

Although the disruption for UK passngers is expected to last for days, services at Dundee have returned to normal on Tuesday.

British Airways addresses Danni Menzies flight disruption

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “Like other airlines operating in the UK, we are continuing to experience the knock-on effects of yesterday’s NATS Air Traffic Control issue, which includes unavoidable delays and cancellations.

“Customers travelling today on short-haul services can move their flight to a later date free of charge if they wish, subject to availability.

“We’ve apologised for the huge inconvenience caused, which was outside of our control and thank our customers for their patience as we work hard to get back on track.”

Menzies’ family are known for being the former owners of the Mains of Taymouth Country Estate in Kenmore.

The presenter started hosting A Place in the Sun in 2016 but revealed to fans she had filmed her final episode last summer.

Conversation