‘I have eczema – black mould in my Kirkcaldy council house is making my skin condition worse’

Richard Forbes says he has been trying to get rehomed for two years.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Richard Forbes, from Kirkcaldy, with a medical letter stating black mould makes his eczema worse.
Richard Forbes, from Kirkcaldy, with a medical letter stating black mould makes his eczema worse.

A Kirkcaldy man says that black mould in his council home is making his eczema worse.

Richard Forbes, 33, a manager with Aldi, has been trying for two years to persuade Fife Council to rehouse him because the mould is so bad.

Despite having a letter from his GP stating that mould exacerbates his condition, Richard says he is getting nowhere.

He said: “This has been going on for two years. My eczema started to get much worse to the point where it is really severe.

“My doctor has written a letter for me to give to the council giving his opinion that the black mould and damp is making my condition worse.”

‘Mr Forbes has severe eczema that is worsened by mould’

A letter from the department of dermatology at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy says: “Mr Forbes has severe eczema and this is worsened by contact with mould.

“As Mr Forbes tells me his current accommodation has black mould, I am fully supportive of any move of housing that could be accommodated.”

Richard says he has contacted the council on numerous occasions asking to be rehomed but he is still waiting.

Kirkcaldy black mould house
Richard says he has had to pay to treat the damp hmimslf and also uses a humidifier.
Kirkcaldy damp house
Black mould caused by damp in Richard's house.

He said: “They did send someone round from the council with a damp meter.

“The guy told me it was reading red, which is the worst it can get.”

Richard has since paid for someone to treat the mould himself.

He added: “I shouldn’t have had to do that but I felt I was faced with no alternative in the short term.

mould house kirkcaldy
Eczema on Richard's arm.
mouldy Kirkcaldy house
Black mould in his council home makes Richard's eczema worse.

“However, I am still wanting the council to give me another house – they just keep telling me I am adequately housed but I completely disagree.

“My clothes are covered in mould and my eczema frequently flares up – I shouldn’t have to live like this.

“I have had to go back to the hospital to get medication to try to help my skin.”

‘Fife Council needs to take immediate action over mould’

Richard has raised the case with Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance, who said: “Mr Forbes’ case is one of several that my office is handling right now regarding black mould.

“Fife Council need to wake up and take immediate action to resolve this issue before more people develop health problems, or worse.”

Fife Council’s housing manager Elaine Campbell says the council is aware of Richard’s concerns and a visit is being arranged to assess what work is needed at the property.

Conversation