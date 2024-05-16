Fire crews tackle blaze in disused quarry close to M90 at Inverkeithing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fire crews tackle blaze in disused quarry close to M90 at Inverkeithing

Residents reported plumes of thick smoke rising from the remote spot.

By Neil Henderson
Two fire crews despatched to blaze at former quarry site near M90 in Inverkeithing.
Two fire crews despatched to blaze at former quarry site near M90 in Inverkeithing. Image: Jammer Locations / FJL services

Fire crews have spent an hour tackling a blaze at a remote disused quarry close to the M90 in Inverkeithing on Thursday evening.

Two fire appliances, one from Lochgelly and a second from Dunfermline station, were scrambled after several alerts from members of the public.

Eyewitnesses reported plumes of thick smoke rising from the remote site, known locally as Rosyth Quarry, close to Admiralty junction of the M90.

Emma Duncan, was driving along the M90 towards the Queensferry Crossing when she saw the smoke rising close the Inverkeithing and Rosyth junction.

Smoke spotted coming from the former quarry site.
Smoke spotted coming from the former quarry site. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

“I could see lots of smoke rising from a wooded hill area close to the turn off for Inverkeithing,” she told The Courier.

Two fire crews tackle the blaze at a former quarry site close to the M90

“It was really bellowing out of the treeline.

“Whatever was on fire was well alight.

“There was also a distinct burning smell that was evident the moment i stopped my car.

“I called 999 to report it and they said they had had a number of alerts about it and that fire crews had been despatched.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fife and Rescue Service said: “We received serval alerts, the first at 6.47pm of a fire close to the M90.

“The area was referred to us as Rosyth Quarry in Inverkeithing.

“Two fire appliances were despatched from Lochgelly and Dunfermline stations initially to the slip road at Inverkeithing accessing the M90.

“Access was eventually gained and officers extinguished the fire.

“The stop call was made at 7.45pm and crews left the scene a short time later.

“There are no reported injuries.”

 

More from Fife

CR0046425, Neil Henderson, Cupar. Storm Gerrit follow up. Picture shows; The clean up begins following Storm Gerrit which hit parts of Tayside and Fife leaving areas flooded and suffering the effects of the high winds and heavy rain. Residents in the Kinloss Park area of Cupar were hit especially bad when the River Eden burst its banks causing homes and businesses to flood. Andrew MacIntosh inside his flood damaged home Thursday 28th December, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Cupar flooding victims WILL receive lifeline pay-outs says First Minister
Drivers will face fines for parking on the pavement in Dundee from Monday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dozens of Fife streets to be exempt from pavement parking ban
Tayside teacher sentenced for Salvation Army concert sexual assault
Nairn's in Bridge of Allan will stock The Newport bakery pastries from Friday.
Nick Nairn's Bridge of Allan restaurant becomes first south of Perth to stock Newport…
A cannabis farm
Cannabis farm found when firefighters called to Albanian's Fife flat
Flourish With Nature manager Donald Grieve in the garden
Welcome to the Fife club that lets nature - and even tree-hugging - soothe…
Cupar Hearts defender Kyle Baker, 24, (left) and manager Sean Simpson, 39, at Fisher & Donaldson in Cupar making Cupar Hearts fudge doughnuts with Simpson girls Ana, 5, (left) and Libby, 3. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cupar Hearts hoping to make Hampden cup final history as town rallies behind team
The Mossmorran plant in Fife. Image: Steve Brown
Work on Mossmorran net zero transition plan to begin in coming months
Judy Hamilton is proud of the Fife affordable homes plan but says the region is on the brink of a housing emergency
Action plan to tackle Fife housing emergency will be 'significant challenge' with no extra…
Police seal off Inverkeithing street after serious assault
Male in 'late teens' sought for serious assault in Inverkeithing