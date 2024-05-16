Fire crews tackle blaze in disused quarry close to M90 at Inverkeithing

Fire crews have spent an hour tackling a blaze at a remote disused quarry close to the M90 in Inverkeithing on Thursday evening.

Two fire appliances, one from Lochgelly and a second from Dunfermline station, were scrambled after several alerts from members of the public.

Eyewitnesses reported plumes of thick smoke rising from the remote site, known locally as Rosyth Quarry, close to Admiralty junction of the M90.

Emma Duncan, was driving along the M90 towards the Queensferry Crossing when she saw the smoke rising close the Inverkeithing and Rosyth junction.

“I could see lots of smoke rising from a wooded hill area close to the turn off for Inverkeithing,” she told The Courier.

Two fire crews tackle the blaze at a former quarry site close to the M90

“It was really bellowing out of the treeline.

“Whatever was on fire was well alight.

“There was also a distinct burning smell that was evident the moment i stopped my car.

“I called 999 to report it and they said they had had a number of alerts about it and that fire crews had been despatched.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fife and Rescue Service said: “We received serval alerts, the first at 6.47pm of a fire close to the M90.

“The area was referred to us as Rosyth Quarry in Inverkeithing.

“Two fire appliances were despatched from Lochgelly and Dunfermline stations initially to the slip road at Inverkeithing accessing the M90.

“Access was eventually gained and officers extinguished the fire.

“The stop call was made at 7.45pm and crews left the scene a short time later.

“There are no reported injuries.”