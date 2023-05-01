Fife Council to stop blaming tenants as it draws up action plan to tackle damp housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council to stop blaming tenants as it draws up action plan to tackle damp housing

The housing service said reports of damp and condensation would be dealt with more quickly as complaints rose by 400%.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Council's damp housing in Crail in 2020.
Shannon Lothian's flat in Crail in 2020. Image: Steve Brown / DCThomson.

Fife Council has pledged to stop blaming tenants as it works to tackle hundreds of complaints about damp housing.

Condensation and dampness referrals in the region have increased by 400%, with almost 600 outstanding complaints.

The housing service has now said reports will be dealt with more quickly.

The Courier has previously highlighted the case of a mum from Burntisland, who felt suicidal from living in a mouldy council flat.

And another from Crail feared for her children as mould spread through every room.

The council has reviewed how it deals with damp and mould in its properties following the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale, Greater Manchester in 2020.

A coroner ruled that he died of a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould.

Awaab Ishak died in 2020.
Awaab Ishak died in 2020. Image: Family handout/PA

Following his death Awaab’s family called for legislation to stop further deaths from mould in homes.

Fife Council’s head of housing John Mills said: “Dampness and condensation have been areas of concern for the council for some years.”

Fife Council action to tackle damp and condensation

The council has almost finished an audit of all outstanding cases.

And a dedicated group of staff has been set up to provide a fast response to damp and mould complaints.

Training on condensation, dampness and mould is being provided to all relevant staff.

Damp Fife Council housing in Burntisland
Damp Fife Council housing in Burntisland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In addition, information on the new approach and advice on how to reduce incidences of condensation is being prepared for tenants.

Mr Mills said the plan was to shift away from the culture of blaming tenants and instead offer them advice and support.

Staff will also be proactive rather than waiting for people to complain.

They will survey the housing stock for condensation and black mould before it becomes a serious issue.

Cost-of-living crisis making situation worse

Mr Mills said damp was relatively easy to deal with but condensation was more problematic.

He said the cost-of-living crisis was making matters worse.

“With the cost of energy, the highest in living memory, tenants are struggling to keep themselves and their homes warm and are reluctant to adequately heat and ventilate their properties for fear of losing the valuable heat they have generated,” he said.

“Unfortunately, these are the ideal conditions to create condensation and, if
left long enough, to generate black mould growth.”

Tenants struggling to pay fuel bills will be referred to energy advisors for help.

Housing staff can also make discretionary fuel top-ups for vulnerable people.

Mr Mills added: “The death of Awaab Ishak has been a shock to everyone in the Housing Sector and confirms that poor housing conditions, if left untreated, can lead to significant health impacts, including death.

“Governments, regulators and social landlords are now stepping up to ensure that a higher priority and more effective approaches are adopted to ensure this never happens again.”

