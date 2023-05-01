Dundee beat AC Milan in 1963 European Cup and were left dreaming of what might have been

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Dundee beat AC Milan in 1963 European Cup and were left dreaming of what might have been

After AC Milan's 5-1 win in the San Siro on April 24, it seemed an almost certain the Italian side would progress to the European Cup final at Wembley. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Ghezzi manages to thwart another Dundee attack during the second leg on May 1 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
Ghezzi manages to thwart another Dundee attack during the second leg on May 1 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 37,000 daydream believers were on the Dens Park slopes on May 1 1963, praying for a miracle comeback that would have shamed Lazarus.

They couldn’t… could they?

After AC Milan’s 5-1 win in the San Siro on April 24, it seemed an all-but-mathematical certainty that the Italian side would progress to the European Cup final at Wembley.

It was an near-impossible task.

But Dundee had already succeeded at mission improbable, having hit the Euro stage with a bang when they destroyed Cologne 8-1 at Dens Park in the preliminary round.

Sporting Lisbon and Anderlecht were knocked out 4-2 and 6-2, respectively, on aggregate so the underdogs were still clinging to the hope of a dramatic turnaround in the second leg.

Dundee skipper Bobby Cox was in confident mood before second leg with AC Milan

A knee injury ruled skipper Bobby Cox out of both legs.

He said: “I think the boys are in with a chance.

“If they can get two goals in the first half I think they’ll pull through.

“After all, four of Milan’s goals came in the second half.

“Dundee will have a strong support, I don’t think we will make as many mistakes this time and the refereeing cannot possibly be as bad.

“I don’t think our task is impossible and nor do any of the players.

“My only regret is that I won’t be able to play myself but I’ll be rooting for the boys, knowing that if they get the breaks they have the ability to reach the final.”

Dundee FC fans who made the bus trip to the San Siro, home of AC Milan, in April 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee FC fans who made the trip to the San Siro in Milan in April 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

The Milan players were said to be on a highly lucrative £700-a-man to reach the European Cup final and were staying at the Royal Hotel in Dundee.

The Courier’s Tommy Gallacher managed to pin down manager Nereo Rocco for a chat “through the helpful services of Alex, an Italian waiter, who acted as an interpreter”.

Gallacher asked him if he thought that Spanish referee Vicente Caballero had been too harsh on Dundee’s tackling in the first leg in Milan?

Rocco replied: “I don’t think so at all.

“Surely the Scots are not blaming the 5-1 defeat on the referee?”

Some of the Dundee fans who were on the Dens Park slopes.
The Milan game brought another full house at Dens Park in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

Would there be any special tactics?

“No, no,” said Rocco.

“Football is a simple game.

“Too many ideas only complicate it.

“Dundee played much better in Brussels than in Milan.

“I think they will be hard to beat.

“I don’t mind if Dundee win 2-1, 3-1, or even 4-1, as long as they don’t win 4-0!”

Shaking hands with Michael Marra

On the Tuesday, the Milan players had a long lie-in then a light breakfast of coffee and rolls before doing a spot of shopping in the city.

High on the agenda was the world-famous Scotch Whisky and the group returned to the
Royal Hotel with more than 20 bottles between them.

Belgian referee Lucien van Nuffell and his linesmen went shopping for tartan souvenirs and enjoyed a tour of the Keiller’s factory provided by local employee John Gordon.

Would he be fairer than his Spanish counterpart had been in Milan?

Captains Bobby Seith and Cesare Maldini at the coin toss.
Dundee v AC Milan: Bobby Seith and AC Milan skipper Cesare Maldini at the start of the 1963 clash. Image: DC Thomson.

The Milan players spent the day of the match looking around town and were to come across a future singing star when they went for a walk in the Nethergate.

Gianni Rivera was among those who shook hands with 11-year-old schoolboy Michael Marra, who would go on to achieve stardom in his own right as The Bard of Dundee.

Dundee had never experienced excitement like it.

As in the previous rounds, the Evening Telegraph published a magnificent European Cup souvenir programme and these were to be found on the counters and in the windows of newsagents and other retail outlets throughout the city and beyond.

Dundee: Slater, Hamilton, Stuart, Seith, Ure, Wishart, Smith, Penman, Cousin, Gilzean, Houston.

Milan: Ghezzi, David, Radice, Benitez, Maldini, Trapattoni, Mora, Pivatelli, Altifini, Rivera, Barison.

Dundee left nothing in the dressing room and went for goals straight from the kick-off.

They might have had a penalty on three minutes when Alan Gilzean was pushed off the ball going for a Gordon Smith free-kick in the Milan goalmouth.

On eight minutes Pivatelli appeared to handle a Seith shot but another penalty appeal was turned down.

Altafini could have put the contest out of sight after 10 minutes when he pulled down a high ball and beat Seith and Ure but side-footed the ball inches past the post.

There were rough tactics and play-acting from the Milan side against Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
There were rough tactics and play-acting from the Milan side against Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

In 14 minutes Seith almost opened the scoring for Dundee.

He gathered a pass from Hamilton and struck from 22 yards.

Ghezzi tipped his shot over the bar.

There was plenty of needle and both teams were fighting tooth and nail.

Dundee could have been awarded yet another spot-kick near the half-hour mark when Smith was unceremoniously thrown to the ground by Peruvian international Benitez.

Dundee hero Alan Gilzean wins another header.
Alan Gilzean was a constant thorn in Milan’s side during the first-half. Image: DC Thomson.

A few minutes later Dundee’s luck was out again when Gilzean appeared to have been deliberately fouled inside the box as he ran in to meet a cross.

On both occasions the Belgian referee awarded free kicks for obstruction.

A mix up between David and Maldini then gave Penman a chance on goal but Ghezzi dived at his feet before he could shoot.

Things finally looked up just a minute before the break.

A twice-taken free kick was picked up by Smith who chipped the ball into the middle with his left foot and Gilzean rose to head home and give Dundee the opener.

Alan Gilzean heads home the first goal.
Alan Gilzean rises above his markers to head Dundee into the lead. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee fans started to dream when they scored again within a minute of the restart when Penman put the ball in the net from a Gilzean knock-down.

But the hope was short-lived as Gilzean was judged to have been offside when he got his head to the ball despite the linesman having flagged for a goal.

Dundee kept up the attack and Ghezzi had to punch out desperately to foil Gilzean after Wishart took a free kick from the edge of the box.

Dundee should have scored midway through the second half when Alan Cousin broke through on the left and passed to Gilzean, who was in space.

Gilzean’s shot was blocked and Penman blazed the ball wildly over from the rebound.

A Dundee player heads the ball clear of goal.
Dundee managed to keep a clean sheet despite some late Milan attacks. Image: DC Thomson.

Milan used every trick in the book to make sure the miracle comeback didn’t happen and the Dark Blues flooded forward but were often stopped by a kick or a punch.

Dundee’s opponents were also guilty of play-acting and time-wasting to burn down the clock and Smith complained he was being fouled every time he was on the ball.

Gilzean was also targeted and afforded similar rough treatment.

With 15 minutes remaining Slater almost gave Milan the equaliser when he completely misjudged a Barison cross.

Mora picked up the ball on the bye-line, only for his soft effort to hit the side of the post.

But the keeper recovered to turn a Rivera shot round the post two minutes later.

Alan Gilzean was sent packing after finally snapping following some awful treatment. Image: DC Thomson.
Alan Gilzean was sent packing after finally snapping following some awful treatment. Image: DC Thomson.

Gilzean was ordered off after finally losing his temper and lashing out at his marker, Benitez, although it was hard not to have sympathy with Dundee’s top scorer.

There was no further scoring and despite their massive disappointment, Dundee sportingly lined up to applaud the Milan players off the field at full-time.

Though defeated, Dundee had every right to be proud of their own performance and the fighting spirit shown by the team was also hugely appreciated by the supporters.

The players leave the pitch at full-time following the 1-0 win. Image: DC Thomson.
The players leave the pitch at full-time following the 1-0 win. Image: DC Thomson.

Stand-in captain Bobby Seith said: “We fought hard and we are consoling ourselves with the fact that we at least did win, so our record in the European Cup is won five, lost three, which is pretty good.

“I thought Penman’s scoring shot should have been allowed in the second half, and we should have had those penalties in the first period.

“But our biggest stumbling block was the four-goal margin.

“If it had just been a couple, I think we could have pulled it off.”

A grimmer aspect of Milan’s glory

Bobby Cox had just managed to stay awake long enough to see the match highlights that evening on television, after going under the knife in hospital for a cartilage operation.

He was given the match ball from the second leg by his team-mates and this was put alongside the match ball used when he skippered the team to the league title in Perth in 1962.

Dundee’s conquerors, Milan, meanwhile, went on to win the European Cup with a 2-1 victory over Benfica at Wembley to deny the Red Eagles of Lisbon their third success.

Away from the pitch, though, there was an even grimmer footnote to Milan’s glory.

In the weeks after the semi-final, referee Caballero was found to have accepted extravagant gifts from the Italian club prior to the first leg at the San Siro, and subsequently he was banned on various other charges of bribery.

The bittersweet sense of what might have been was even more acute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Bob Stewart helped build the RRS Discovery and spied for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin
Why did Dundee councillor spy for Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin?
The Swilcan Bridge in St Andrews
St Andrews Camelot of Golf: New book explores distinctive 'spirit' of the town
An engineer refuels a Tayside Aviation light aircraft in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
The history of Tayside Aviation - from soaring success to crash landing
Artist James McIntosh Patrick at Brae of Balshandie in 1956.
Who is James McIntosh Patrick? Long-lost sketch by renowned Dundee artist discovered ahead of…
Dunfermline Athletic FC, denied their lap of honour at Hampden, enjoy the adulation of the crowds back in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Dunfermline Athletic won the 1968 Scottish Cup - but were banned from lap of…
Karen, Eoin and Colin Smith enjoy a pint outside at the Bank Bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Friends reunited - where did you go for your first drinks as Covid restrictions…
Gordon Morris has never forgotten his role in the smash-hit The Terror. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
The joy of The Terror - Gordon Morris shares photos and memories as Ridley…
Dundee band Danny Wilson pictured at the height of their fame in the 1980s. Image: Supplied.
How Mary's Prayer was chart smash for Dundee band Danny Wilson - eventually
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
PICTURES: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon
Spanish Civil War soldiers from the International Brigades, (Republican). Image: Shutterstock.
Why did 60 Dundonians fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War?

Most Read

1
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after Porsche crashes near Meigle
3
The ewe required treatment following the attack. Image: Alistair Hodnett
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
4
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2
5
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
6
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
7
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
8
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
9
This flat in the Nethergate is a short stroll from Dundee University. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
10
Paatelainen is in the running for the Hibs vacancy. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football

More from The Courier

Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
Kevin Doyle's victim was left with a broken knuckle. Image: DCT Media
Thug left peacemaker at Arbroath darts night with broken knuckle
Tony Banks.
Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business…
Fife Council's damp housing in Crail in 2020.
Fife Council to stop blaming tenants as it draws up action plan to tackle…
Community First UK chief executive Pauline Lockhart. Image: Paul Reid.
S-Mart: The Angus social supermarket which took off during Covid and has saved a…
The A90 north of Forfar. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned as three weeks of roadworks start on A90 north of Forfar
Dundee United FC Women were pegged back in Lanarkshire by Hamilton Accies. Image: Ally Heather
Deadly Danni McGinley notches superb free-kick as Dundee United women pegged back by Hamilton…
Zander Jones (left) and grandad Ross Gallacher (right) from Dundee were on opposing sides in a weekend Midland League hockey clash in the city. Image: Anne Gallacher
Proud grandad goes head-to-head with teen grandson in Dundee hockey clash
Rhys Breen, as he does so often, leads the celebrations. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
GALLERY: The best pictures from Dunfermline's League One trophy presentation
Ian Murray has had a turbulent first season at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
It's been a disappointing end to Raith Rovers' season - but there are reasons…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]