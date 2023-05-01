Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business fortune

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tony Banks: Crisis-hit Tayside Aviation owner’s journey from Dundee to TV fame and business fortune

As a working-class boy from Dundee who fought in the Falklands and became a care home tycoon, few challenges faze Tony Banks.

Tony Banks.
Tony Banks.
By Gavin Harper

As a working-class boy from Dundee who later fought in the Falklands War and became a millionaire businessman, there are few challenges that faze Tony Banks.

He has lived, judging by the attention his story has attracted from TV producers and publishers as an indicator, an extraordinary life.

And the former Balhousie Care Group boss, 61, hasn’t been far from the public gaze since 2009 when he appeared in the sixth series of hit Channel 4 show The Secret Millionaire.

14 years on, he is in the headlines once again – and this time the spotlight is on his doorstep.

Last week his firm Tayside Aviation collapsed into administration, with the immediate loss of 22 jobs.

As a result, hundreds of students have been left in limbo and out of pocket.

The company, founded in 1968 and bought by Mr Banks in December 2021, was described by directors as “an incredible business that has made Dundee an aviation hub for over 50 years”.

Industry sources say it is a “huge blow” for the city.

It can’t have been an easy decision for the ex-paratrooper, who bought his first care home in Angus in 1992 and built Balhousie Care Group into a business that had 26 homes and more than 1,400 staff.

‘It’s not about the money’

The independence supporter has spoken previously of the importance of leaving a legacy in business.

In a 2017 interview, Mr Banks told Insider: “It took me a long time to decide to do it but it made me realise I had become a millionaire without realising it and what I had created.

“It made me think more about putting more efforts into the charity work and inspired me to do better things with the business.

“Also I wanted to use my position to meet prominent people and influence policy as care for the elderly is a huge issue for society which is not going to go away.

“The first 10 to 12 years this was a lifestyle business for me. I had grown it to the size where I was comfortable but I would rather have had three skiing holidays a year.

Tony Banks receiving honorary degree at Abertay University in 2014. Image: Kim Cessford.

“Maybe it was a bit of a mid-life crisis thing but I thought I should really get my finger out.

“It is now about leaving that legacy and it’s not about the money.

“I could sell today and be more than comfortable for the rest of my life but how much money does one man need? It doesn’t buy happiness.

“So it’s about creating that legacy and a company which is recognised as being a leader in its field.”

Money may not be God for the man who has a net worth of running into the tens of millions, but it has allowed him to buy his own helicopter, donate to the SNP and travel the world watching his beloved Celtic, which Tayside Aviation was a sponsor of.

From Dundee to the Falklands

Mr Banks grew up as the youngest of four children in Dundee.

His business journey at the age of 11 when he delivered copies of The Courier while studying at St Saviour’s High School.

He had planned to study accountancy but an advert in the Evening Telegraph changed everything.

It was for the Territorial Army’s parachute regiment and Mr Banks, whose father had been in the RAF, decided to join.

He was deployed to the Falklands as part of 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment (2 Para) and later detailed his experiences of the conflict in Storming The Falklands: My War and After, published in 2012.

The book is dedicated to Mr Banks’ late father and brothers Ernest, or Ernie, and Roderick, or Roddy.

Tony Banks wrote book about his experiences of the Falklands conflict. Image: Abacus Books.

In it, he details the horrors of war and describes witnessing the deaths of some of his closest friends.

He writes: “Returning from the Falklands in 1982, I was in a mess. Not physically, because I had gone through that war in the South Atlantic with barely a scratch.

“But the experience had deeply affected me in ways I didn’t understand.

“It was great to be home in one piece and among my loved ones, but I was struck by how normal everything looked.

“People were just getting on with their lives. They had no idea what we had seen and been through, and I thought most of them were probably not that interested, either.”

Tony Banks’ business career begins

He soon became an insurance salesman but other opportunities were just around the corner.

His biography on the website of Abertay University, where he had dropped out of an accountancy course years earlier, says: “While working as a medic on the oil rigs he discovered that the private sector did not have the capacity to cope with the country’s ageing population.”

It wasn’t long before he scraped together enough money to buy his first care home in Kirriemuir, Angus, in 1992.

According to his book, the dad-of-three and his ex-wife Alison (they split in 1999) invested everything they had in the venture, even moving into the house above the facility.

Business was also an escape as he coped with the death of his father in 2001 and between 2003 and 2011 he opened a further 19 care homes.

Balhousie Dalnaglar care home in Crieff.

The next chapter

TV fame came in 2009 on Channel 4’s The Secret Millionaire, which pulled in more than 3 million viewers per episode.

It saw him go undercover on the streets of Liverpool to meet people living on the breadline, with the businessman handing out a six-figure sum to good causes.

A year later Mr Banks – who has owned homes in Perth and Kirriemuir – made an emotional return to the Falklands for BBC1 documentary From War To Peace.

Of his trip to Merseyside, he said: “I met some lovely people. It was a great feeling to be able to do something which helped others.”

In 30 years at the helm, he grew Balhousie’s portfolio to 26 care homes and 1,400 staff before selling a majority stake in the Perth-based business last year.

The tycoon – who retains a minority shareholding in Balhousie – also owns Dundee firm Affertons Funeral Care.

Tony Banks also owns Affertons Funeral Care in Dundee. Image: Affertons Funeral Care.
Tony Banks’ sister Terry collects Courier Business Award on his behalf. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

His stewardship of Balhousie Care Group earned him a Business Leader prize at last year’s Courier Business Awards, with the judges recognising him for his strong management during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Collecting the award on his behalf, his sister Terry said it was a “fitting” way for her brother to bow out from the company.

Last September, he told The Courier’s business editor Rob McLaren: “I’m very proud of what we have given to so many local communities.

“To be an employer and a community player is a big responsibility but it also brings great rewards.”

Tony Banks buys Tayside Aviation

He expanded his business interests when he bought Tayside Aviation late in 2021 for an undisclosed sum.

The historic Dundee flight school was established more than half a century ago, delivering the RAF’s air cadet pilot scheme for decades.

After the takeover, Mr Banks said: “We look forward to building on Tayside Aviation’s stellar reputation and to working with the team to take the company to even greater heights.”

Sadly, his ambitions have not materialised.

Administrators were called in by the Dundee Airport-based business on April 20 and they cited “ongoing working capital requirements that are unable to be funded” for the demise of the firm.

As well as job losses, the collapse has left students thousands of pounds out of pocket and facing an uncertain future.

The Courier revealed on Friday that administrators will consider charges placed on Tayside Aviation – including those by Tony Banks personally and a company he controls – in the weeks before the crisis erupted.

Mr Banks, who has funded the business to the tune of £1.5 million since buying it, is yet to speak publicly about the firm’s troubles.

But it is unlikely we have heard the last of the Dundee millionaire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

The UK’s biggest listed companies are set to be pressed on how they are tackling ethnicity pay gaps in the largest shareholder push to-date (ShareAction/ PA)
UK top listed firms targeted in biggest ethnicity pay gap push
Star Pubs & Bars’ Three Compasses in London. Heineken is investing £40 million into its pub operation in 2023 (Heineken/PA)
Heineken to create 600 jobs through £40m pub investment plan
Hospitality businesses have been closing at a rate of 12 per day (Liam McBurney/PA)
Almost 4,600 hospitality firms close in year as energy bills rocket – figures
Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Train drivers’ union boss hits out over criticism of strike on eve of Eurovision
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2
A woman using a laptop (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cold calls on financial deals to be banned under Government plans
The trial saw performance improve overall, with significant improvement in some areas, it was found (Alamy/PA)
First ever council trial of four-day week hailed a success
A Tayside Aviation flight landing in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Tayside Aviation: Administrators say no cut price deals as significant number of buyers come…
London markets finished higher despite a slump for NatWest (Luciana Guerra/PA)
London markets finish higher despite NatWest share slump
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Most Read

1
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car falls on tree in Glenrothes Picture shows; Car fallen on tree in Glenrothes . Glenrothes . Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations Date; 30/04/2023
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on car in Glenrothes
2
Emergency services are at a road crash on the 954 between Meigle and Alyth. Image: Google Maps
Man, 47, dies after Porsche crashes near Meigle
3
The ewe required treatment following the attack. Image: Alistair Hodnett
Angus farmer shares shocking photographs of sheep attacked by dog on outskirts of Dundee
4
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.
Jamie Scott reveals plan for St Andrews restaurant and more Newport Bakery shops
2
5
Iain Gordon and Kimberly Adams have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
6
6
Clash-Bheithe has amazing views across Loch Rannoch. Image: Savills.
Pretty £220k cottage near the shores of Loch Rannoch is a fantastic project property
2
7
Inchture Level Crossing. Image: Network Rail
Level crossing on Dundee to Perth railway line reopens after safety-related closure
8
Rachel McAdam is ready to party. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Shoot to Thrill: The 25 best Bonfest pictures as the AC/DC family rock Kirriemuir
9
This flat in the Nethergate is a short stroll from Dundee University. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best student flats and houses in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth
10
Paatelainen is in the running for the Hibs vacancy. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United boss Mixu Paatelainen linked with return to Scottish football

More from The Courier

Sam Goddard.
Dundee man so desperate to escape city multi he smashed police car window to…
Kevin Doyle's victim was left with a broken knuckle. Image: DCT Media
Thug left peacemaker at Arbroath darts night with broken knuckle
Ghezzi manages to thwart another Dundee attack during the second leg on May 1 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee beat AC Milan in 1963 European Cup and were left dreaming of what…
Fife Council's damp housing in Crail in 2020.
Fife Council to stop blaming tenants as it draws up action plan to tackle…
Community First UK chief executive Pauline Lockhart. Image: Paul Reid.
S-Mart: The Angus social supermarket which took off during Covid and has saved a…
The A90 north of Forfar. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned as three weeks of roadworks start on A90 north of Forfar
Dundee United FC Women were pegged back in Lanarkshire by Hamilton Accies. Image: Ally Heather
Deadly Danni McGinley notches superb free-kick as Dundee United women pegged back by Hamilton…
Zander Jones (left) and grandad Ross Gallacher (right) from Dundee were on opposing sides in a weekend Midland League hockey clash in the city. Image: Anne Gallacher
Proud grandad goes head-to-head with teen grandson in Dundee hockey clash
Rhys Breen, as he does so often, leads the celebrations. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS.
GALLERY: The best pictures from Dunfermline's League One trophy presentation
Ian Murray has had a turbulent first season at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
It's been a disappointing end to Raith Rovers' season - but there are reasons…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]