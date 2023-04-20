Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation enters administration with 22 job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation enters administration with 22 job losses

Tony Banks, who founded Balhousie Care Group, acquired the famous Dundee flight school last year.

By Rob McLaren
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Business

Music lovers need to be on their guard against ticket scams, major bank warns
Proposals to give leaseholders more rights set out by City regulator
FTSE flat as subdued investor mood persists
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
Frozen food and baked goods bolster sales at Poundland
Young adults with disabilities struggling to access savings, campaigners warn
Woodford investors to share £235m compensation payment
CBI hands new information to police after report of ‘serious criminal offence’
EY probed by watchdog over audit of collapsed Made.com
‘Harm to loyal savers will have increased with interest rate rises’

Most Read

1
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
2
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
3
‘Talks held with retail giants’ over major development planned for Kinross
4
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
5
Six in court after Kirkcaldy industrial estate police raid
6
Dundee family devastated after dog killed on A90
7
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
8
Rosie Fraser: Estate agent opens premises in Broughty Ferry
9
Our best pictures from Morgan Academy’s first Iftar party for the end of Ramadan
10
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean: 'People might ask what's going to change but…
Man dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a…
Thursday court round-up — Hot property and window smash stramash
Cat lovers ahoy! Could you rehome a cute kitten or marvellous moggie from new…
Demolition of the old Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry marks end of an era
Job cuts at Dundee and Angus College amid £2.5m black hole
Rovers boss Ian Murray sets Scott McGill time frame after Hearts manager change and…
Teenage 'hide and seek' sex attacker choked nine-year-old victim until unconscious in Fife
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's luck just ran out

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]